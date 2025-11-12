Latest News
Rising hunger and debt challenge Afghan families amid influx of returnees
Nearly nine in ten Afghan families are going hungry or sinking deeper into debt, as millions of new returnees stretch scarce resources across poverty-hit provinces in Afghanistan’s east and north, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) warned on Wednesday.
Afghanistan, battered by aid cuts, sanctions, and a series of natural disasters, is struggling to absorb the return of more than 4.5 million Afghans since 2023 — including 1.5 million expelled this year from Pakistan and Iran, which have intensified deportations of undocumented migrants.
According to the UNDP’s latest assessment, 90 percent of returnee families are now taking on debt to afford food, healthcare, or rent. Over half of returnee households report skipping medical care to feed their families. Average household debts range between $373 and $900, while the average monthly income hovers around $100, the report said.
The mass returns have compounded Afghanistan’s economic and humanitarian crisis, already among the world’s worst. Housing shortages have worsened sharply, with rents tripling in many areas. More than half of returnees report insufficient living space or bedding, while 18 percent have been displaced twice within the past year. In western districts such as Injil and Guzara, the UNDP found that most returnees were sheltering in tents or crumbling structures.
UNDP Resident Representative Stephen Rodriques called for urgent, “area-based recovery” initiatives that link livelihoods, housing, and services to help communities under strain.
“By linking income opportunities, basic services, housing and social cohesion, it is possible to ease pressure on high-return districts and reduce the risk of secondary displacement,” he said.
International assistance to Afghanistan has plummeted since 2021, and the UN’s $3.1 billion humanitarian appeal for 2025 remains less than half funded. The Islamic Emirate has repeatedly appealed for global support and condemned Pakistan’s mass expulsions, saying it is “deeply concerned” over the treatment of Afghan nationals.
The UNDP report also highlights the worsening exclusion of women from the workforce, warning that restrictions on female employment are undermining family survival and economic recovery.
Only six percent of Afghan women are currently participating in the labor force — one of the lowest rates in the world, the report stated.
Latest News
Latest News
Afghan delegation declines Pakistan’s request for Fatwa on domestic conflicts
Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday Najib explained that the mediators also supported this request, citing their limited awareness of the sensitivities between the two countries.
Rahmatullah Najib, Deputy Minister of Interior and member of Afghanistan’s negotiation team with Pakistan, revealed that during recent talks, the Pakistani side requested the Islamic Emirate issue a fatwa declaring all ongoing wars in Pakistan as unlawful.
He added that while the Afghan delegation agreed in principle that a fatwa could be issued, they emphasized that the decision for the authority to issue such a decree lies solely with Darul Ifta. Any decision from this body would strictly follow Islamic law, not personal or external preferences.
Najib noted that this explanation may not have been acceptable to the Pakistani delegation, and these differences ultimately led to the negotiations concluding without any tangible results.
Latest News
FAO warns deadly livestock virus threatens 21 million animals in Afghanistan
The highly contagious viral disease can wipe out entire herds, devastating families who rely on livestock for both income and nutrition.
The United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) has warned that a fast-spreading and deadly livestock disease is threatening more than 21 million sheep and goats across Afghanistan, endangering rural livelihoods and food security.
In a statement this week, FAO said the outbreak of Peste des Petits Ruminants (PPR) — commonly known as “small ruminant plague” — poses a severe risk to Afghanistan’s fragile agricultural sector, which is already struggling with drought, shrinking pastures, and limited veterinary support. The highly contagious viral disease can wipe out entire herds, devastating families who rely on livestock for both income and nutrition.
“PPR is one of the most destructive diseases affecting livestock in Afghanistan,” FAO said. “Without urgent and widespread vaccination, the livelihoods of millions of herders are at serious risk.”
To contain the spread, FAO — with financial assistance from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the Government of the United Kingdom — has launched a nationwide vaccination campaign across all 34 provinces. The campaign aims to reach millions of animals over the coming months and strengthen veterinary capacity to detect and respond to future outbreaks.
Livestock remains one of Afghanistan’s few stable economic sectors, providing income for nearly 70 percent of rural households. However, years of conflict, climate change, and underfunded animal health services have left herding communities increasingly vulnerable.
FAO said the current vaccination drive is part of its broader effort to rebuild veterinary networks, train local animal health workers, and protect the livestock sector from further collapse.
The U.N. agency also appealed to international donors for continued support, warning that without sustained intervention, Afghanistan could face “irreversible losses” in livestock production, worsening the country’s already critical food insecurity.
“Livestock are not just assets — they are the foundation of rural survival,” FAO noted. “Protecting them means protecting Afghan families, livelihoods, and food systems.”
