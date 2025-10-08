Regional
Roadside bombs and gunfire kill 11 Pakistani Paramilitary Troops near Afghan border
Security officials said the attack took place in the Kurram district of north-western Pakistan, an area that has long been a flashpoint for militant activity.
Eleven Pakistani paramilitary personnel, including two officers, were killed when their convoy came under attack near the Afghan border in north-western Pakistan.
The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has claimed responsibility for the incident that took place on Tuesday night.
The convoy was first struck by roadside bombs before militants opened fire with automatic weapons, officials told Reuters.
A large-scale search and clearance operation has been launched in the area, but authorities have yet to issue an official statement. The army’s media wing did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
The TTP, an umbrella group of Islamist militants seeking to topple Pakistan’s government said its fighters carried out the ambush. The group has intensified attacks across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces over the past year, targeting security forces and state installations.
Islamabad has repeatedly accused the TTP of operating from sanctuaries inside Afghanistan, a claim the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) denies.
Kabul maintains that it does not allow its territory to be used for attacks against other countries and has urged dialogue to address cross-border security concerns.
Iran adds 10 trillion cubic feet of gas to its reserves
A new discovery in the Pazan gas field in southern Iran has been made with 10 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad said on Monday according to his ministry’s news outlet Shana.
Iran holds the world’s second largest natural gas reserves, but most of its production is consumed domestically or lost to flaring, and the country faces a gas imbalance during high demand months, Reuters reported.
“This field has 10 trillion cubic feet of gas, and if we consider a 70% recovery rate we can reach 7 trillion cubic feet,” Paknejad said, adding that the new reserves could help cover Iran’s existing imbalances in the coming years.
Paknejad added the new find was made after a pause of 8 years in exploration activities at the field and estimated it would take 40 months before extraction can begin.
Syrian electors cast ballots in indirect vote for first post-Assad parliament
Members of Syria’s electoral colleges will gather on Sunday to vote for new lawmakers, a milestone in the country’s shift away from the ousted regime of Bashar al-Assad and a major test of inclusivity under its current Islamist-led authorities.
President Ahmed al-Sharaa, who came to power after his rebel offensive toppled Assad in December, is trying to consolidate his hold over a nation fractured by a 14-year war and bouts of sectarian violence that fueled distrust of him among minorities, Reuters reported.
The indirect vote will see a combined 6,000 electors cast ballots at regional electoral colleges starting around 9:00 a.m. local (0600 GMT), with polls closing around 5:00 p.m. (1400 GMT).
A committee appointed by Sharaa approved 1,570 candidates who showcased their platforms in seminars and debates this week. But public electioneering was muted, with no posters or billboards visible in major cities, Reuters reporters said.
Sunday’s vote will determine two-thirds of the 210-seat parliament, and results are expected the same night. But the legislature will not be formally established until Sharaa, a former Al Qaeda fighter, selects the remaining third.
The authorities say they resorted to this system rather than universal suffrage due to a lack of reliable population data and following the displacement of millions of Syrians by the war.
Citing security and political reasons, they postponed the vote in three provinces held by minority groups – leaving 19 seats in parliament empty.
Critics have slammed those moves, saying a partial and indirect vote is unrepresentative and too centrally managed.
Analysts say Sharaa’s selection of 70 lawmakers will ultimately determine the new body’s effectiveness and legitimacy: choosing women or minority lawmakers could add diversity, but loyalists could help him to issue laws without a legislative challenge.
Pakistan courts US with pitch for new Arabian sea port, FT reports
Advisers to Pakistani army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir have approached U.S. officials with an offer to build and run a port on the Arabian Sea, the Financial Times reported on Friday, citing a plan seen by the newspaper.
The plan envisages American investors building and operating a terminal to access Pakistan’s critical minerals in the town of Pasni, according to the FT, Reuters reported. Pasni is a port town in Gwadar District in the province of Balochistan, which borders Afghanistan and Iran.
The move comes after Munir, along with Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, held a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House in September. In that meeting, Sharif sought investment from U.S. companies in the agriculture, technology, mining and energy sectors.
According to the FT, the offer was floated with some U.S. officials, and was shared with Munir ahead of a meeting with Trump in the White House late last month.
The blueprint excludes the use of the port for U.S. military bases, and instead aims to attract development finance for a rail network linking the port to mineral-rich western provinces, the FT report added.
Reuters could not immediately verify the report. The U.S. State Department, White House, and Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The Pakistani Army could not immediately be reached.
