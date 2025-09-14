Rubio says final call on prisoner exchange with Afghanistan lies with Trump

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Saturday that any final decision on a potential prisoner exchange with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan would rest with President Donald Trump, following a recent visit by a US delegation to Kabul.

Rubio, speaking to reporters before departing for the Middle East, stopped short of confirming whether a deal was imminent. However, he acknowledged that Adam Boehler, the US Special Envoy for Hostage Affairs, had traveled to Kabul to assess the possibilities.

“Our special envoy has been holding discussions for some time. I believe he went to assess what may be possible. Any final decision on an exchange or agreement will rest with the President. But certainly, we want any American — or any individual — who is unlawfully detained to be freed,” Rubio said.

Asked about claims by the Islamic Emirate that an agreement had already been reached, Rubio said he had no confirmation of such reports.

According to Afghan officials, Boehler and his delegation met Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, and discussed the status of detainees held in both countries.

Hamidullah Fitrat, Deputy Spokesperson for the Islamic Emirate, later posted on X that both sides agreed to continue dialogue on bilateral issues, including the fate of detainees.

The Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs also confirmed the talks, saying they focused on bilateral relations and the importance of sustained engagement.

Former US envoy Zalmay Khalilzad was reported to have accompanied the delegation, though he has not issued any public comment on the visit.

Neither side disclosed details about the number or identities of detainees under discussion.