Pakistani envoy to deliver strong message on TTP during Kabul visit

Pakistan’s Special Representative for Afghanistan, Ambassador Muhammad Sadiq Khan, is expected to travel to Kabul early next week to deliver what officials describe as a “stern message” regarding the presence and facilitation of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

Diplomatic sources told Pakistan’s The News that Ambassador Sadiq will press the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan on allegations that the TTP has been receiving safe havens, training, and resources on Afghan soil.

Islamabad has repeatedly accused the group of orchestrating deadly attacks inside Pakistan, with support from foreign actors, including India.

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has however repeatedly denied the accusations and has stated that government will not allow any individual or organization to pose a threat to another country using Afghan soil.

The envoy’s visit comes just days after a series of operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during which 19 Pakistani soldiers were killed. The military’s media wing, ISPR, said 45 militants were also killed in those operations.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who attended the funeral prayers of the fallen soldiers in Bannu on Saturday, warned that Pakistan would not tolerate “ambiguity or compromise” on terrorism. He called on Kabul to “choose between standing with terrorists or with Pakistan.”

Ambassador Sadiq has made frequent trips to Kabul in recent months as part of Pakistan’s shuttle diplomacy, urging the Islamic Emirate to curb TTP activities. Islamabad insists it has shared evidence with Afghan authorities to back its claims.