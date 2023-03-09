World
Russia pummels Ukraine with airstrikes as battle for key city rages
Russian strikes targeting energy infrastructure were reported across Ukraine on Thursday, as fighting for control of the eastern city of Bakhmut raged on.
For months Russia has been pummeling key facilities in Ukraine with missiles and drones, disrupting water, heating and electricity supplies for millions of people, AFP reported.
There were strikes reported on the capital Kyiv, the city of Kharkiv in the northeast and the southwestern region of Odessa, leading to widespread power cuts.
Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said there had been “explosions” in the south of the city and about 15 percent of households were without power.
Ukrainian energy operator DTEK’s Kyiv division said that “due to an enemy attack, emergency power outages are in force”.
In the Kharkiv region, located on the border with Russia, governor Oleg Synegubov said there had been 15 strikes.
“The occupiers once again targeted critical infrastructure facilities,” he said on social media.
Synegubov added that information on victims and the scale of the damage was being “clarified”.
In the region’s main city of Kharkiv, mayor Igor Terekhov said “energy infrastructure” had been targeted and there were “problems” with electricity in some parts of the city.
In Odessa region, governor Maksym Marchenko said “missiles hit the energy infrastructure of the region as well as damaged residential buildings” following a “massive missile strike”.
“Fortunately, there were no casualties,” he said, adding that “power supply restrictions” were in place.
The wave of strikes comes after Russia reported making gains in the battle for the industrial city of Bakhmut, which has dragged on for months.
Russia’s Wagner mercenary group, which has spearheaded the attack on Bakhmut, claimed on Wednesday to have captured the eastern part of the city.
“What we see is that Russia is throwing more troops, more forces and what Russia lacks in quality they try to make up in quantity,” NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told reporters in Stockholm on the sidelines of an EU defense ministers meeting on Wednesday.
“We cannot rule out that Bakhmut may eventually fall in the coming days,” the head of the US-led military alliance said, adding that “this does not necessarily reflect any turning point of the war”.
Ukrainian officials have warned that the fall of Bakhmut could lead to further Russian advances in eastern Ukraine.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also on Wednesday hosted UN chief Antonio Guterres in Kyiv, who was on his third visit to Ukraine since Russia’s invasion.
Guterres stressed the need to extend a deal that has allowed Ukraine to export its grain but is due to expire.
World
Explosion kills 15 in crowded market in Bangladesh capital
At least 15 people were killed and several others injured in an explosion in a crowded market area in Bangladesh’s capital Dhaka on Tuesday, Reuters quoted a local fire service official said.
The blast occurred inside a seven-story building, causing heavy damage to two floors, the official added.
“There were several shops selling sanitary ware and household goods. A bus standing on the opposite side of the building was also damaged in the blast,” fire service official Dinomoni Sharma said.
The cause of the blast was unclear, Sharma said, adding that the death toll could rise as rescue operations were ongoing, read the report.
Images from the scene showed extensive damage to the building and nearby structures, with items that were once inside the shops piled up on the street. Some pedestrians were hurt be falling rubble and broken glass, Reuters reported.
Kamal Ahmed, who was among those injured in the explosion, told local media he was shopping on the sidewalk when he heard a loud bang.
“Hearing the sound, I fell. Then I saw smoke covering the whole area. No buildings are visible. All the people are running,” he said.
It follows the death of three people in an explosion in Dhaka on Sunday, Reuters reported.
On Sunday, three were killed in a suspected gas explosion in Dhaka. On Saturday, seven people were killed and several injured when a fire broke out following an explosion at an oxygen plant in southeastern Bangladesh.
World
Pentagon chief, in unannounced visit to Iraq, pledges continued US troop presence
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, making an unannounced trip to Iraq on Tuesday nearly 20 years after the US-led invasion that toppled Saddam Hussein, said Washington was committed to keeping its military presence in the country, Reuters reported.
The 2003 invasion led to the deaths of tens of thousands of Iraqi civilians and created instability that eventually paved the way for the rise of Islamic State militants after the US withdrew its forces in 2011.
Austin, the most senior official in President Joe Biden’s administration to visit Iraq, was the last commanding general of US forces there after the invasion.
“US forces are ready to remain in Iraq at the invitation of the government of Iraq,” Austin told reporters after meeting Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed al-Sudani.
“The United States will continue to strengthen and broaden our partnership in support of Iraqi security, stability, and sovereignty,” he said.
Sudani later said in a statement that his government’s approach is to maintain balanced relations with regional and international governments based on shared interests and respect for sovereignty, and that “the stability of Iraq is the key to the security and stability of the region.”
The United States currently has 2,500 troops in Iraq – and an additional 900 in Syria – to help advise and assist local troops in combating Islamic State (Daesh), who in 2014 seized swathes of territory in both countries, Reuters reported.
Islamic State (Daesh) is far from the formidable force it once was, but militant cells have survived across parts of northern Iraq and northeastern Syria.
Austin’s trip is also about supporting Sudani’s push back against Iranian influence in the country, former officials and experts said.
Iranian-backed militia in Iraq have occasionally targeted US forces and its embassy in Baghdad with rockets. The United States and Iran came close to full-blown conflict in 2020 after US forces killed Iran’s Revolutionary Guards commander General Qassem Soleimani in a drone strike, read the report.
“I think that Iraqi leaders share our interest in Iraq not becoming a playground for conflict between the United States and Iran,” a senior US defense official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said.
Austin met Sudani and president of the Iraqi Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, amid a long-running dispute over budget transfers and oil revenue sharing between the national government and Erbil, as well as the lingering acrimony between the two main Kurdish parties running the semi-autonomous region of Kurdistan.
“Erbil and Baghdad must work together for the good of all Iraqis and Kurdish leaders must put aside their divisions and come together to build a secure and prosperous Iraqi Kurdish region,” Austin said following his meeting with Barzani.
Austin also condemned Iran’s “repeated cross border attacks,” on Iraq.
Last year, Tehran fired missiles at bases of Kurdish groups in northern Iraq it accuses of involvement in protests against its restrictions on women, displacing hundreds of Iranian Kurds and killing some.
Former President George W. Bush’s administration cited its belief that Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein’s government held weapons of mass destruction to justify the decision to invade Iraq. US and allied forces later found that such stockpiles did not exist.
Between 185,000 and 208,000 Iraqi civilians were killed in the war, according to the Costs of War Project by the Watson Institute for International Studies at Brown University.
Austin, a former head of all US forces in the Middle East, said in 2011 that the United States had achieved its military objectives in Iraq.
But under former President Barack Obama, the United States sent thousands of troops back into Iraq and Syria three years later to bolster the fight against Islamic State (Daesh), read the report.
World
North Korea warns US against shooting down missile tests
North Korea said any move to shoot down one of its test missiles would be considered a declaration of war and blamed joint military exercise between the United States and South Korea for growing tensions, state media KCNA said on Tuesday.
Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of leader Kim Jong Un, warned in a statement that Pyongyang would see it as a “declaration of war” if the US took military action against the North’s strategic weapon tests, Reuters reported.
She also hinted that the North could fire more missiles into the Pacific Ocean. The United States and its allies have never shot down North Korean ballistic missiles, which are banned by the United Nations Security Council, but the question drew new scrutiny since the North suggested it will fire more missiles over Japan.
“The Pacific Ocean does not belong to the dominium of the US or Japan,” Kim said.
Analysts have said that if North Korea follows through on its threat to turn the Pacific Ocean into a “firing range”, it would allow the isolated and nuclear-armed state to make technical advances in addition to signalling its military resolve, Reuters reported.
In a separate statement, the chief of the Foreign News Section at North Korea’s Foreign Ministry accused the US of “aggravating” the situation by conducting a joint air drill with a B-52 bomber on Monday and planning US-South Korea field exercises.
The United states deployed the B-52 bomber for a joint drill with South Korean fighter jets, in what South Korea’s defence ministry said was a show of force against North Korea’s nuclear and missile threats, Reuters reported.
The two countries will conduct more than 10 days of large-scale military exercises known as the “Freedom Shield” drills starting next week.
Around 28,500 U.S. troops are stationed in South Korea as a legacy of the 1950-1953 Korean War, which ended in an armistice, rather than a peace treaty, leaving the countries technically at war, read the report.
Sadaqat FC lifts trophy of this year’s AFPL
Saar: Work and education rights of Afghan women discussed
Russia pummels Ukraine with airstrikes as battle for key city rages
Iran arrests suspects in schoolgirls’ poisoning case
UNAMA chief says two-thirds of Afghan people will need aid this year
IEA tightens currency controls after dollar smuggling report
Death toll from Syria-Turkey quake nears 10,000
Tehran hosts key Iran-Afghanistan business forum
US approves up to $10 bln sale of HIMARS rocket launchers, ammunition to Poland
US jet shoots down unknown object flying off Alaska coast
Saar: Work and education rights of Afghan women discussed
Tahawol: Setting up club on Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: Afghanistan’s humanitarian situation discussed
Saar: IEA’s call for recognition discussed
Tahawol: Optimism over fighting terrorism in Afghanistan
Trending
-
Sport4 days ago
Afghan MMA fighter Farid Besharat defeats his American rival
-
Regional4 days ago
Pakistani police serve arrest warrants on former PM Imran Khan
-
World5 days ago
North Korea says UN should demand end to S.Korea-US military drills
-
Latest News4 days ago
Baradar claims ‘invaders’ harmed environment with bombs and ‘chemical weapons’
-
Latest News4 days ago
137 Afghan detainees released from Pakistan’s Karachi prison
-
Featured3 days ago
Khalilzad slams ‘brutal’ but ‘failed’ regime in Iran
-
Tahawol5 days ago
Tahawol: World’s conditional engagement with IEA discussed
-
Regional4 days ago
Fire rages through crowded Rohingya refugee camp in Bangladesh