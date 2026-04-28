Russia pledges stronger energy cooperation with Afghanistan during Moscow talks

Senior officials from Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS) have held talks in Moscow with Russian energy authorities aimed at expanding bilateral cooperation in electricity generation, infrastructure and broader energy development.

According to DABS, the power utility company’s Chief Executive Officer Abdul Haq Hamkar, accompanied by Afghanistan’s ambassador to Russia Gul Hassan Hassan, met with Russian Deputy Energy Minister Vladimir Khazov to discuss joint initiatives and future investment opportunities.

During the meeting, Hamkar emphasized the importance of strengthening bilateral ties in the energy sector, describing electricity development and improved supply capacity as major priorities for Afghanistan.

Russian officials welcomed the Afghan delegation and reaffirmed Moscow’s commitment to deeper cooperation with Kabul, noting that energy and economic engagement with Afghanistan remains an important part of Russia’s regional strategy.

Khazov said efforts are continuing to expand collaboration in electricity transmission, power generation and other key energy projects.

The Afghan delegation also stressed the need to widen cooperation beyond trade to include technical assistance, infrastructure development, engineering support and long-term energy planning, while expressing appreciation for Russia’s continued engagement.

Officials travelling with the delegation included Planning Director Naser Ahmadi, Investment Coordination Director Faridullah Sharafmal and Operating Deputy Director Emal Shinwari.

The talks are seen as part of Afghanistan’s broader push to strengthen domestic energy capacity, modernize infrastructure and attract international investment to help meet rising electricity demand.