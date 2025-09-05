Latest News
Russia sends humanitarian aid to quake-hit Afghanistan
The Russian emergencies ministry has announced that it has sent the first batch of its humanitarian aid to earthquake-hit Afghanistan.
“An Il-76 plane of the Russian emergencies ministry took off from the Zhukovsky airport, carrying humanitarian aid to the people of Afghanistan, affected by a devastating earthquake,” the ministry said, TASS news agency reported.
The plane carries 20 metric tons of food.
The ministry said it was the first delivery of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, with at least one more flight expected in the coming days.
The delivery is being carried out in accordance with Russian President Vladimir Putin’s orders and upon instructions from the Russian government.
A magnitude 6 earthquake struck eastern Afghanistan on Sunday, killing at least 2,205 people and injuring 3,640 others.
Two powerful aftershocks hit Afghanistan after earthquakes killed 2,200
Two powerful aftershocks shook eastern Afghanistan in a span of 12 hours, the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) said, triggering fears of more deaths and destruction on Friday in a region where about 2,200 people died in quakes in four days.
They follow two earthquakes that have already ravaged the South Asian nation, crushed by war, poverty and shrinking aid. The Islamic Emirate estimated 2,205 deaths and 3,640 injuries by Thursday.
A Reuters witness said continuous aftershocks hit the province of Nangarhar and details of the damage were still being collected.
Friday’s earthquake of magnitude 5.4 struck the southeast at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles), GFZ said, hours after one late on Thursday night.
The week’s first earthquake of magnitude 6, just minutes before midnight on Sunday, was one of Afghanistan’s deadliest, unleashing damage and destruction in the provinces of Nangarhar and Kunar when it struck at a shallow depth of 10 km (6 miles).
A second quake of magnitude 5.5 on Tuesday caused panic and interrupted rescue efforts as it sent rocks sliding down mountains and cut off roads to villages in remote areas.
With houses built mostly of dry masonry, stone, and timber, some families preferred to stay in the open rather than return home, as a precaution against aftershocks.
Naqibullah Rahimi, a spokesperson for the health department in Nangarhar province, said the epicentre of Thursday’s earthquake was in the district of Shiwa near the border with Pakistan, and there were some initial reports of damage.
The earlier quakes flattened villages in both provinces, destroying more than 6,700 homes, and rescue workers pulled bodies from the rubble on Thursday.
Survivors in the quake-prone region have been left without basic amenities as the United Nations and other agencies warn of a critical need for food, medical supplies and shelter.
The earthquakes mainly happen in the Hindu Kush mountain range, where the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates meet.
Khalilzad: No female doctors today If universities were closed before
Former U.S. Special Envoy for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad expressed satisfaction over the deployment of a team of female doctors from Kabul to Kunar province to treat earthquake victims.
Khalilzad emphasized that the Islamic Emirate should reopen secondary schools and universities to Afghan girls and women.
On his X page, he described the deployment of the female medical team as “good news.”
However, he noted that, in addition to a general shortage of doctors in Afghanistan, there is a particularly acute shortage of female doctors.
He clarified that if universities had been closed to female students in the past, there would be no female medical team available today to send to Kunar.
In response to the ongoing university closures, he said: ” Where will the next generation of female doctors come from? Now would be a perfect and admirable occasion for the Afghan leader to change the policy of keeping the public high schools and universities closed to Afghan girls and women.»
Turkmenistan pledges aid for eastern Afghanistan earthquake
The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov in a phone call with Amir Khan Muttaqi, the Foreign Minister of the Islamic Emirate, announced his country’s emergency humanitarian assistance for the victims of the recent earthquake in eastern Afghanistan.
The aid includes clothing, tents, medicine, and food supplies.
According to a statement from the Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Meredov also expressed his condolences for the loss of life caused by the earthquake in eastern Afghanistan.
Muttaqi assured Meredov that the aid will be delivered to those in need in a timely manner.
