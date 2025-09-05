Afghanistan’s Ministry of Refugees prepares strategy to curb migration push factors

Afghanistan’s Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation has developed a new national strategy aimed at reducing the motivation for migration.

The initiative was highlighted by Minister Mawlawi Abdul Kabir during a meeting with Roza Otunbayeva, the UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Afghanistan. Minister Kabir stated that the strategy will be finalized following technical assessments.

Otunbayeva, while expressing her condolences for the victims of the recent earthquake, praised the Afghan government’s efforts in managing natural disasters and migration issues. She noted that these efforts have helped to convince the international community of the Islamic Emirate’s commitment, according to a statement released by the Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation.

She also announced that the United Nations, in coordination with the Ministry of Refugees, is implementing a $23 million project in northern Afghanistan, with a second phase planned for Nimroz and Farah provinces.

Minister Kabir added that a special committee has been tasked with overseeing aid distribution to earthquake victims and urged international agencies to coordinate their humanitarian assistance through the government.

He expressed support for UNAMA’s work and reaffirmed the Ministry’s commitment to continued cooperation with UN agencies in Afghanistan.