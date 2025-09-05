Latest News
Afghanistan’s Ministry of Refugees prepares strategy to curb migration push factors
Afghanistan’s Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation has developed a new national strategy aimed at reducing the motivation for migration.
The initiative was highlighted by Minister Mawlawi Abdul Kabir during a meeting with Roza Otunbayeva, the UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Afghanistan. Minister Kabir stated that the strategy will be finalized following technical assessments.
Otunbayeva, while expressing her condolences for the victims of the recent earthquake, praised the Afghan government’s efforts in managing natural disasters and migration issues. She noted that these efforts have helped to convince the international community of the Islamic Emirate’s commitment, according to a statement released by the Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation.
She also announced that the United Nations, in coordination with the Ministry of Refugees, is implementing a $23 million project in northern Afghanistan, with a second phase planned for Nimroz and Farah provinces.
Minister Kabir added that a special committee has been tasked with overseeing aid distribution to earthquake victims and urged international agencies to coordinate their humanitarian assistance through the government.
He expressed support for UNAMA’s work and reaffirmed the Ministry’s commitment to continued cooperation with UN agencies in Afghanistan.
Qosh Tepa Canal phase two will finish in five months: Mujahid
The Islamic Emirate’s spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, says the government is continuing its efforts to implement national economic projects, including the Qosh Tepa Canal.
Mujahid stated that the second phase of this agricultural project will be completed in the near future, and the third phase will begin soon afterward.
“The Qosh Tepa Canal is one of Afghanistan’s major agricultural projects. Its first phase was completed last year. The second phase, which is currently underway, will be completed in five months, according to the National Development Corporation, and work is ongoing at its final point,” said Mujahid.
Officials at the National Development Corporation (NDC), which is responsible for implementing this large-scale national economic project, have reported significant progress in constructing the main dam and advancing the second phase. They say efforts are underway to complete the project ahead of schedule.
Meanwhile, a number of local residents and farmers are eagerly awaiting the opportunity to benefit from the Qosh Tepa Canal and are urging the Islamic Emirate to accelerate efforts to complete this major project.
One farmer said, “We urge the government to complete the Qosh Tepa Canal as soon as possible so that the lands can be irrigated and we can begin harvesting our crops.”
The Qosh Tepa Canal is one of the largest water transfer canals in Afghanistan and the region, measuring 285 kilometers in length, 108 meters in width, and 8.5 meters in depth.
Once completed, the canal will irrigate 550,000 hectares of land across the country and is expected to bring significant transformation to Afghanistan’s agricultural economy.
Originating in Kaldar District of Balkh Province and extending to Andkhoy District in Faryab, the canal has a water transfer capacity of 650 cubic meters per second.
It is estimated to transfer approximately 20.5 billion cubic meters of water annually from the Amu River, helping to irrigate vast areas of dry land throughout the country.
Turkmenistan’s humanitarian aid for earthquake victims arrives in Kabul
The Consulate General of Turkmenistan in Herat has announced that an aircraft carrying humanitarian aid for victims of the recent earthquake in eastern Afghanistan arrived in Kabul on Friday.
According to the consulate, the aid includes food supplies, textile products, medicines, and essential medical items.
In addition to causing extensive financial damage, the recent earthquake in eastern Afghanistan has left 2,205 people dead and 3,640 injured.
Iran to fine Afghan refugees staying past deadline
With only one day remaining before the end of Iran’s second deadline for Afghan refugees, Iranian authorities have warned that those who fail to leave the country by September 6 will face fines for illegal residence.
September 6 marks the final deadline for undocumented Afghan refugees to leave Iran. Starting Sunday of the following week, those who remain in the country will be subject to penalties for illegal stay.
Meanwhile, Pakistan has also begun the forced deportation of Afghan migrants holding temporary residence cards as of Monday, and thousands have already been returned to Afghanistan.
In response to this matter, UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi has called on Pakistan to suspend deportations, citing the severe impact of the recent deadly earthquake in eastern Afghanistan.
“The recent earthquake has affected over 500,000 people in eastern Afghanistan. Given the circumstances, I urge the Government of Pakistan to halt the implementation of the plan to return undocumented foreign nationals,” said Grandi.
Meanwhile, the UN and humanitarian organizations have stressed that the continued forced deportation of Afghan migrants from both Pakistan and Iran under the current conditions could worsen the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan and further limit the ability of aid agencies to support earthquake survivors.
