Russian lawmakers submit bill that could see IEA removed from Moscow’s terrorist list 

A group of Russian lawmakers submitted a draft bill to the lower house of parliament on Tuesday that if passed will result in the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) being removed from Russia’s list of terrorist organizations.

If approved, the legislation will allow the IEA to be delisted as a banned group if it “stops carrying out activities aimed at promoting, justifying, and supporting terrorism," Russian media reported.

The bill was submitted by seven senators and five Duma members from the ruling United Russia party and the ultranationalist Liberal Democratic Party (LDPR).

The IEA is listed as a terrorist organization by the United States and Canada along with other countries, who have also not yet recognized the ruling government.

Russia has however been strengthening ties with the IEA, both politically and economically over the past three years.

Earlier this week, Russia's Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu visited Afghanistan and said that the removal of the IEA from the list of terrorist groups is in its "final stage."

"Let me confirm our readiness to establish a constructive political dialogue between our countries and among the goals would be providing an impulse for the process of a settlement among Afghans," Shoigu reportedly said.

"We have tried to ensure conditions for a growth in exports of Afghan goods and a growth in foreign investment."

Currently, Russian legislation does not provide for a mechanism allowing for the suspension of a ban on the activities of a banned organization. The proposed bill should eliminate this legal gap.