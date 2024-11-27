Latest News
Russian lawmakers submit bill that could see IEA removed from Moscow’s terrorist list
A group of Russian lawmakers submitted a draft bill to the lower house of parliament on Tuesday that if passed will result in the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) being removed from Russia’s list of terrorist organizations.
If approved, the legislation will allow the IEA to be delisted as a banned group if it “stops carrying out activities aimed at promoting, justifying, and supporting terrorism," Russian media reported.
The bill was submitted by seven senators and five Duma members from the ruling United Russia party and the ultranationalist Liberal Democratic Party (LDPR).
The IEA is listed as a terrorist organization by the United States and Canada along with other countries, who have also not yet recognized the ruling government.
Russia has however been strengthening ties with the IEA, both politically and economically over the past three years.
Earlier this week, Russia's Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu visited Afghanistan and said that the removal of the IEA from the list of terrorist groups is in its "final stage."
"Let me confirm our readiness to establish a constructive political dialogue between our countries and among the goals would be providing an impulse for the process of a settlement among Afghans," Shoigu reportedly said.
"We have tried to ensure conditions for a growth in exports of Afghan goods and a growth in foreign investment."
Currently, Russian legislation does not provide for a mechanism allowing for the suspension of a ban on the activities of a banned organization. The proposed bill should eliminate this legal gap.
Acting Minister of Industry Azizi heads to Türkiye for Halal Expo
Acting Minister of Industry and Commerce Nooruddin Aziz left for Türkiye late Tuesday to participate in the opening program of the annual Halal Expo International Trade Exhibition, the ministry said in a statement.
The exhibition is the world’s largest “halal organization,” and the goal for 2024 is to attract over 500 procurement professionals from across the globe. It is scheduled to be held from November 27 to 30 in Istanbul.
Azizi will give a speech at the opening event and participate in other programs on the sidelines of the expo.
More than 30 members of the private sector are accompanying Aziz to the expo and Afghan products, services and goods, including carpets, precious and semi-precious stones, dried fruits and banking services will be displayed in eight booths.
The annual expo is held under the auspices of the Presidency of the Republic of Turkiye, and is organized by various Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) institutions.
In 2023, the Halal Expo Exhibition brought together 314 companies from 45 different countries, including 220 from abroad.
With a total of 23,351 visitors last year, including 7,375 international guests from 82 countries, the event also hosted various high-profile international officials.
Organizers are however anticipating around 40,000 visitors this year, including 10,000 from abroad.
The event aims to facilitate increased participation of companies in the halal sector through B2B agreements.
Foreign ministry ready to work with new ambassador of Iran: Muttaqi
Hassan Kazemi Qomi, Iran's special representative and ambassador to Kabul, has discussed bilateral relations and regional developments in a farewell meeting with the Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate Amir Khan Muttaqi, the ministry’s spokesman Hafiz Zia Ahmad Takal said.
Takal on Tuesday said in a post on X that Muttaqi appreciated Qomi's efforts during his mission.
Muttaqi stated IEA’s foreign ministry is ready to work with the new ambassador of Iran on expanding bilateral relations.
IEA rejects new UNAMA report on media restrictions in Afghanistan
Afghanistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Tuesday that the UN’s latest report on media restrictions was not objective and rejected its findings.
UN in Afghanistan (UNAMA) stated in its report that after reviewing the media situation from August 15, 2021 to September 30, 2024, there had been 336 cases of violations of human rights of journalists and media workers in the country, including 256 arrests and ill-treatment and 75 instances of threats and intimidation.
UNAMA said in its report that media and journalists face many challenges, including lack of access to information, and severe restrictions in doing their work.
The ministry also said the report is in contradiction with the efforts of the Islamic Emirate to support the media.
