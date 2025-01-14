Regional
Russia’s Putin and Iran’s Pezeshkian to sign strategic partnership pact on Jan. 17, Kremlin says
Putin and Pezeshkian will also talk about regional and international issues, it added.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian will hold talks in Russia on Jan. 17 after which they will sign a long-awaited comprehensive strategic partnership pact, the Kremlin said on Monday.
The two leaders will discuss options for further expanding ties between Moscow and Tehran, including in the trade and investment, transport and logistics, and humanitarian spheres, the Kremlin said.
Russia has cultivated closer ties with Iran and other countries hostile towards the U.S., such as North Korea, since the start of the Ukraine war, Reuters reported.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in October that Moscow and Tehran intended to sign the strategic partnership pact which would include closer defence cooperation.
The United States accused Tehran in September of delivering close-range ballistic missiles to Russia for use against Ukraine, and imposed sanctions on ships and companies it said were involved in delivering Iranian weapons. Tehran denies providing Moscow with the missiles.
Regional
US sees possible Gaza deal this week, Sullivan tells Bloomberg News
The Biden administration sees a possible Gaza truce as soon as this week, White House national security advisor Jake Sullivan told Bloomberg News on Monday, adding that there were no guarantees that the parties would agree to such a deal, Reuters reported.
Sullivan, speaking to Bloomberg in an interview, added that U.S. President Joe Biden's administration has been in contact with incoming President Donald Trump's team and has sought to have a united front on the issue ahead of Washington's Jan. 20 transition of power.
"The pressure building here towards the end of President Biden's term has been considerable," Sullivan said. "It's there for the taking."
Biden leaves office next week after Democrats lost the White House in November's election, handing back the U.S. government to Trump and his fellow Republicans, who will control both chambers of Congress, read the report.
Envoys of both Biden and Trump attended weekend talks on the potential deal.
"The question is now: Can we all collectively seize the moment and make this happen," Sullivan told Bloomberg, adding that Biden had directed him to work closely with the incoming team.
Regional
EU foreign ministers to tackle Syria sanctions relief at end of month
European foreign ministers will meet at the end of January to discuss the lifting of sanctions on Syria, the EU foreign policy chief said on Sunday in Riyadh ahead of a meeting of top Middle Eastern and Western diplomats and Syria's new foreign minister.
Kaja Kallas, the EU foreign policy chief, said the foreign ministers would convene in Brussels on Jan. 27 in an effort to decide how the 27-nation bloc would relax sanctions on Syria, Reuters reported.
After 13 years of civil war, Syria's President Bashar al-Assad was ousted in a lightning offensive by insurgent forces led by the Islamist Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) a month ago.
The group has since set up a caretaker government in Damascus.
Any European decision to ease sanctions would be conditional on the new Syrian administration's approach to governing, which must include "different groups" and women and "no radicalisation", Kallas said, without elaborating.
"If we see the developments going to the right direction, we are ready to do the next steps...If we see that it's not going to the right direction, then we can also move back on this."
Sunday's conference, the first such meeting of Western and regional leaders hosted by regional heavyweight Saudi Arabia since Assad's ouster, comes as Damascus urges the West to lift sanctions to help international funding flow more freely.
The U.S., Britain, the European Union and others imposed tough sanctions on Syria after a crackdown by Assad on pro-democracy protests in 2011 that spiralled into civil war.
But the new reality in Syria has been complicated by sanctions on HTS - and some leaders - for its days as an al Qaeda affiliate.
Germany, which is leading the EU's discussion on sanctions, on Sunday proposed allowing relief for the Syrian population, but retaining sanctions on Assad allies who "committed serious crimes" during Syria's war.
British foreign minister David Lammy joined the Riyadh talks along with ministers from Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon and Turkey, as well as the U.N. special envoy for Syria, Geir Pedersen.
Discussions would focus on support for the interim Syrian authorities, "including mechanisms to hold the Assad regime to account for the war crimes they perpetrated against the Syrian people," the UK foreign office said in a statement.
Regional
Lebanon’s army chief elected president, showing weakened Hezbollah
Lebanon's parliament elected army chief Joseph Aoun head of state on Thursday, filling the vacant presidency with a general who has U.S. support and showing the weakened sway of the Iran-backed Hezbollah group after its devastating war with Israel.
In a speech to the chamber, Aoun, 60, vowed to work to ensure the state has the exclusive right to carry arms, drawing loud applause as lawmakers from Hezbollah -- which runs its own military forces -- sat still, Reuters reported.
He promised to rebuild south Lebanon and other parts of the country he said had been destroyed by Israel, and also to prevent Israeli attacks on Lebanon, which was mired in deep economic and political crises even before the latest conflict. "Today, a new phase in the history of Lebanon begins," he said.
His election reflected shifts in the power balance in Lebanon and the wider Middle East, with Shi'ite Muslim Hezbollah badly pummelled from last year's war, and its Syrian ally Bashar al-Assad toppled in December.
It also indicated a revival of Saudi influence in a country where Riyadh's role was eclipsed by Iran and Hezbollah long ago.
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar congratulated Lebanon, saying on X he hoped Aoun's election would contribute towards stability and good neighbourly relations.
U.S. ambassador Lisa Johnson, attending the session, told Reuters she was "very happy" with Aoun's election.
The presidency, reserved for a Maronite Christian in Lebanon's sectarian power-sharing system, has been vacant since Michel Aoun's term ended in October 2022, with deeply divided factions unable to agree on a candidate able to win enough votes in the 128-seat parliament.
Joseph Aoun fell short of the 86 votes needed in a first round vote, but crossed the threshold with 99 votes in a second round, after lawmakers from Hezbollah and its Shi'ite ally the Amal Movement backed him.
Hezbollah lawmaker Mohammed Raad said that by delaying their vote for Aoun, the group had "sent a message that we are the guardians of national consensus".
Momentum built behind Aoun on Wednesday as Hezbollah's long preferred candidate, Suleiman Frangieh, withdrew and declared support for the army commander, and as French and Saudi envoys shuttled around Beirut, urging his election in meetings with politicians, three Lebanese political sources said.
A source close to the Saudi royal court said French, Saudi, and U.S. envoys had told Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, a close Hezbollah ally, that international financial assistance - including from Saudi Arabia - hinged on Aoun's election.
"There is a very clear message from the international community that they are ready to support Lebanon, but that needs a president, a government," Michel Mouawad, a Christian lawmaker opposed to Hezbollah who voted for Aoun, told Reuters.
"We did get a message from Saudi of support," he added.
The Saudi king and crown prince congratulated Aoun.
FRANCE URGES FORMATION OF STRONG GOVERNMENT
His election is a first step towards reviving government institutions in a country which has had neither a head of state nor a fully empowered cabinet since Aoun left office.
Lebanon, its economy still reeling from a financial collapse in 2019, is in dire need of aid to rebuild from the war, which the World Bank estimates cost the country $8.5 billion.
Much of the damage is in majority Shi'ite areas where Hezbollah draws support. Hezbollah has urged Arab and international support for Lebanon.
Lebanon's system of government now requires Aoun to convene consultations with lawmakers to nominate a Sunni Muslim prime minister to form a new cabinet, a process that can often be protracted as factions barter over ministerial portfolios.
France said the election opened a new page for Lebanon.
"This election must now be followed by the appointment of a strong government" capable of "carrying out the reforms necessary for Lebanon's economic recovery, stability, security and sovereignty," French foreign ministry spokesman Christophe Lemoine said.
Lebanon's international bonds, which have been in default since 2020, rallied after Aoun's victory was announced.
Aoun has played a key role in shoring up a ceasefire between Hezbollah and Israel which was brokered by Washington and Paris in November. The terms require the Lebanese army to deploy into south Lebanon as Israeli troops and Hezbollah withdraw forces.
Opponents of his candidacy said his election was the result of foreign pressure. Lawmaker Gebran Bassil, leader of one of the biggest Christian factions, told the session that many lawmakers had received "instructions from abroad".
But Melhem Riachi, a Christian lawmaker who voted for Aoun, said the election marked the end of the previous era with "an Iranian face". "This is the era of Lebanon's harmony with the international community," he said.
