Saar: Afghanistan’s current status reviewed
Saar: Culture ministry’s performance over past year discussed
Saar: Israel’s blockade of aid to Gaza discussed
Saar: Ukrainian president’s visit to London discussed
Tahawol3 hours ago
Tahawol: Ukraine’s readiness to sign minerals deal with US discussed
Latest News3 hours ago
UNSC to hold meeting on Afghanistan next week
Latest News4 hours ago
IEA confirms acting interior minister Haqqani is in Kabul
Sport10 hours ago
Afghanistan’s Omarzai rises to top ICC Men’s ODI All-Rounders Rankings
Sport4 weeks ago
Rashid Khan breaks all-time record, becomes T20’s highest wicket-taker ever
World4 weeks ago
Trump to target UN Human Rights Council, UN Palestinian relief agency UNRWA
Sport3 weeks ago
Afghanistan to face Pakistan, New Zealand in Champions Trophy warm-ups
Health4 weeks ago
WHO proposes budget cut after US exit, defends its work
Regional4 weeks ago
Iran leader Khamenei meets top Hamas leaders in Tehran, state TV says
Tahawol3 hours ago
Saar: Culture ministry’s performance over past year discussed
Saar: Israel’s blockade of aid to Gaza discussed
Tahawol2 days ago
Tahawol: New facilities in building townships discussed
Trending
Latest News5 days ago
Next German chancellor: We need to learn from experience in Afghanistan
Latest News5 days ago
Islamabad says Afghanistan is trying to build border post on Pakistani territory
Latest News4 days ago
Torkham crossing closure harms Afghan, Pakistani traders: MoCI
Latest News4 days ago
Arezo TV restarts broadcasting in Kabul after hiatus
Latest News3 days ago
Qatar urges global community to expand assistance for Afghanistan
Sport5 days ago
Australia reach Champions Trophy semis after Lahore washout
Sport3 days ago
All possible combinations for ICC Champions Trophy semi-finals
Latest News3 days ago
Clashes break out between Pakistani, Afghan border forces at Torkham crossing