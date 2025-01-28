Saar
Saar: Concerns over suspension of aid to Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Political uncertainty in Syria discussed
Saar: US foreign aid pause discussed
Saar: Afghan refugees’ problems in Pakistan discussed
Saar: Concerns over suspension of aid to Afghanistan discussed
Latest News1 hour ago
Saqib meets Saudi ambassador, requests increase in Afghanistan’s hajj quota
International Sports1 hour ago
Tickets for ICC Champions Trophy final to go on sale only 4 days before match
Latest News3 hours ago
Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s supreme leader ‘unfazed’ by the West’s threats
Business7 hours ago
Afghan, Turkmen and Turkish officials meet over key TAP-500 power project
Sport4 weeks ago
Record day for Afghanistan but test ends in a draw
Latest News4 weeks ago
Ariana Television to produce and broadcast Ariana Snooker Championship in February
World4 weeks ago
US vet formerly deployed in Afghanistan rams truck into New Orleans crowd, killing 15
Latest News4 weeks ago
Ministry: $1 billion invested in Afghanistan’s poultry production sector
World4 weeks ago
US announces $5.9 billion in military and budget aid to Ukraine
Saar: Concerns over suspension of aid to Afghanistan discussed
Saar23 hours ago
Saar: Political uncertainty in Syria discussed
Tahawol23 hours ago
Tahawol: Ukrainian president’s request from Western allies discussed
Tahawol2 days ago
Tahawol: Iranian foreign minister’s visit to Kabul discussed
Saar2 days ago
Saar: US foreign aid pause discussed
Regional5 days ago
Syria orders freeze of bank accounts linked to former regime
World4 days ago
US issues broad freeze on foreign aid after Trump orders review
Latest News4 days ago
ICC arrest warrant request for IEA’s supreme leader has no legal basis: Foreign Ministry
Latest News4 days ago
Trump says ‘Afghanistan disaster’ would not happen with him in power
Sport4 days ago
Three Afghans in ICC’s ODI Team of the Year for 2024
Latest News4 days ago
International Day of Education: UNAMA says no country has thrived by leaving behind half its population
Latest News4 days ago
CSTO to start Tajikistan-Afghanistan border security plan this year
Latest News4 days ago
UNICEF: 242 million children’s schooling disrupted by climate crises in 85 countries last year