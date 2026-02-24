Saar
Saar: Consequences of Pakistani attacks on Afghanistan discussed
Saar
Saar: Reactions to Pakistan’s airstrikes on Afghanistan discussed
Saar
Saar: Pakistani military regime’s airstrikes on Afghanistan
Saar
Saar: Afghanistan’s expanding ties with Central Asia discussed
Sport11 minutes ago
Richard Pybus appointed as head coach of Afghanistan’s national cricket team
Saar21 minutes ago
Saar: Consequences of Pakistani attacks on Afghanistan discussed
Latest News4 hours ago
Turkey reaffirms support for Afghanistan’s health sector
International Sports5 hours ago
AFC Champions League Elite gears up for Round of 16 as league stage concludes
Latest News5 hours ago
Bennett expresses concern over civilian casualties in Pakistani airstrikes on Afghanistan
Sport4 weeks ago
AFC Futsal Asian Cup 2026: Day One Review
Latest News7 days ago
IEA releases three Pakistani soldiers to mark Ramadan
Sport3 weeks ago
AFC Futsal Asian Cup: Afghanistan to face Iran in crucial Group D clash
Latest News6 days ago
Afghanistan’s Chief of Armed Forces underscores readiness and equipment for national defense
Latest News5 days ago
Afghanistan welcomes investment and technology partnerships with India
Saar21 minutes ago
Saar: Consequences of Pakistani attacks on Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol23 hours ago
Tahawol: Tahawol: Pakistan’s Attacks on Afghanistan Raise Serious Questions
Saar1 day ago
Saar: Reactions to Pakistan’s airstrikes on Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol2 days ago
Tahawol: Repeat crimes by Pakistani military in Afghanistan discussed
Saar2 days ago
Saar: Pakistani military regime’s airstrikes on Afghanistan
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Indian customs seize Chinese walnuts falsely declared as Afghan
-
Latest News4 days ago
Pakistan’s Punjab to send home 20 more Afghans in repatriation drive
-
Latest News2 days ago
Mujahid: Afghanistan will target perpetrators, not civilians
-
Latest News3 days ago
Moldova bans Afghan airlines over safety concerns
-
Latest News3 days ago
Afghanistan vows retaliation after Pakistan launches air strikes
-
Sport5 days ago
Afghanistan end T20 World Cup campaign with convincing win over Canada
-
Latest News1 day ago
Russia estimates up to 23,000 terrorists present in Afghanistan
-
Sport3 days ago
José Antonio Nogueira appointed new Afghanistan head football coach