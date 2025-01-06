Saar
Saar: Discussion on fate of Ukraine war in 2025
Saar: Increase in Durand Line clashes discussed
Saar: Pakistani officials’ remarks against Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Ongoing Israeli attacks on Palestine discussed
Tahawol: Fresh efforts for Gaza ceasefire discussed
Iran will use ‘all means’ to restore water rights from Afghanistan
India condemns Pakistani airstrikes on Afghanistan
Kandahar farmers replace poppies with pistachios
Lebanese man returns home after 32 years in Syrian prisons
Blinken defends US withdrawal from Afghanistan in House appearance
Shoemaking industry in Takhar province facing stagnation
EU, UNAMA condemn attack at refugees ministry in Kabul
Afghanistan clinches ODI series victory against Zimbabwe
Saar: Increase in Durand Line clashes discussed
Tahawol: Iran’s deportation of 3 million Afghan refugees
Tahawol: Afghanistan in the US spotlight discussed
