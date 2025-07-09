Saar
Saar: Discussion on Israel–Hamas ceasefire talks in Qatar
Saar
Saar: Discussion over UN meeting on Afghanistan
Saar
Saar: UN General Assembly meeting on Afghanistan discussed
Saar
Saar: Kabul’s efforts to expand diplomatic ties discussed
Sport35 seconds ago
AFPL: Match 48 ends in draw; Noorzad FC triumphs over Omid FC in match 49
Saar1 hour ago
Saar: Discussion on Israel–Hamas ceasefire talks in Qatar
Sport2 hours ago
Afghanistan’s Shpageeza League 2025 kicks off in 10 days
Latest News5 hours ago
Afghanistan’s Central Bank working to shift economy from cash to cards
World7 hours ago
AI impersonator posed as US Secretary of State Rubio, contacted Foreign Ministers
Business4 weeks ago
Pakistan-Afghanistan trade shrinks to $1 billion amid border disruptions and policy uncertainty
Sport4 weeks ago
AFPL: Omid and Sadaqat win 15th and 16th matches
Business3 weeks ago
Afghanistan maintains steady foreign trade amid regional turmoil, says Commerce Ministry
World4 weeks ago
Trump hosts grand military parade in Washington DC amid nationwide backlash
Sport4 weeks ago
South Africa crowned World Test Champions after historic win over Australia
Saar1 hour ago
Saar: Discussion on Israel–Hamas ceasefire talks in Qatar
23 hours ago
Tahawol: First Afghanistan–Pakistan political consultation meeting discussed
Saar23 hours ago
Saar: Discussion over UN meeting on Afghanistan
Tahawol2 days ago
Tahawol: Iran’s deportation of Afghan refugees discussed
Saar2 days ago
Saar: UN General Assembly meeting on Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
Pakistan orders immediate halt to action against Afghan PoR card holders
-
Climate Change3 days ago
Catastrophic flash floods in US devastate Texas Hill Country, dozens killed
-
Latest News3 days ago
Almost half a million Afghans return home from Iran in past 100 days
-
Latest News4 days ago
Khalilzad links surge in poppy cultivation in Pakistan to growth of insurgency
-
World4 days ago
Musk announces forming of ‘America Party’ in further break from Trump
-
Latest News4 days ago
Ghazni’s Sultan Dam maintenance project inaugurated
-
World4 days ago
Trump says Ukraine will need Patriot missiles for its defense, chides Putin
-
Business5 days ago
Kazakhstan pledges $500 million investment in Torghundi–Herat railway project