Saar
Saar: Discussion on Pakistan hosting meeting on Afghanistan
Saar
Saar: Trilateral meeting between Afghanistan, Pakistan and China discussed
Saar
Saar: Discussion on fourth anniversary of Islamic Emirate
Saar
Saar: Forced deportation of Afghan refugees from Iran, Pakistan discussed
Saar3 hours ago
Saar: Discussion on Pakistan hosting meeting on Afghanistan
Latest News4 hours ago
Afghanistan and Uzbekistan sign $243 million power project agreements
Latest News5 hours ago
Former Afghan ambassador to India meets with minister of refugees in Kabul
Latest News6 hours ago
Japan urged to recognize Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan
Latest News7 hours ago
UN warns of ‘normalization’ of women’s rights crisis in Afghanistan; IEA rejects claims
Sport4 weeks ago
Shpageeza Cricket League’s 10th season kicks off in Kabul
Sport3 weeks ago
Afghanistan, Pakistan, UAE to play tri-series ahead of 2025 Asia Cup
Sport4 weeks ago
AFPL: Etihad 6–2 Zaher Asad; Noorzad edge Zaitoon 3–2
Regional4 weeks ago
Iranian foreign minister says Iran cannot give up on nuclear enrichment
Sport3 weeks ago
AFPL: Omid 4–1 Zaitoon; Etihad 3–1 Noorzad
Saar3 hours ago
Saar: Discussion on Pakistan hosting meeting on Afghanistan
Saar1 day ago
Saar: Trilateral meeting between Afghanistan, Pakistan and China discussed
Tahawol2 days ago
Tahawol: Marking four years of Islamic Emirate rule discussed
Saar2 days ago
Saar: Discussion on fourth anniversary of Islamic Emirate
Saar3 days ago
Saar: Forced deportation of Afghan refugees from Iran, Pakistan discussed
Trending
-
International Sports4 days ago
The Hundred: Liam Livingstone’s blitz leaves Rashid Khan reeling
-
Business4 days ago
Pakistan senate committee calls for urgent reopening of Badini border with Afghanistan
-
Health4 days ago
Aid group warns of deepening health crisis in Afghanistan
-
Latest News4 days ago
Turkmenistan, Pakistan agree to speed up TAPI gas pipeline project
-
Regional5 days ago
Iran says direct nuclear talks with US possible under suitable conditions
-
Business4 days ago
Afghanistan and Kyrgyzstan sign landmark economic and Trade Cooperation Agreement
-
World5 days ago
For Trump administration, US air drops of Gaza aid were never a serious option, sources say
-
Regional3 days ago
Pakistan to create new force in military to supervise missiles after India conflict