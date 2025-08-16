Saar
Saar: Trilateral meeting between Afghanistan, Pakistan and China discussed
Saar: Discussion on fourth anniversary of Islamic Emirate
Saar: Forced deportation of Afghan refugees from Iran, Pakistan discussed
Saar: Discussion on accelerating TAPI gas pipeline project
Latest News36 minutes ago
Khalilzad calls Pakistan’s hosting of IEA opponents’ meeting ‘unwise’
Latest News4 hours ago
Asim Munir urges IEA to end policy of pushing TTP into Pakistan
Latest News6 hours ago
Kazakhstan urges EAEU to integrate railway project via Afghanistan to Pakistan
Latest News8 hours ago
Pakistan seeks friendly relations with Afghanistan: KP Governor Kundi
Sport4 weeks ago
Shpageeza Cricket League’s 10th season kicks off in Kabul
Regional4 weeks ago
Pakistani TV channels withdraw reports on Trump visit
Sport3 weeks ago
Afghanistan, Pakistan, UAE to play tri-series ahead of 2025 Asia Cup
Sport3 weeks ago
AFPL: Etihad 6–2 Zaher Asad; Noorzad edge Zaitoon 3–2
Regional4 weeks ago
Iranian foreign minister says Iran cannot give up on nuclear enrichment
Tahawol22 hours ago
Tahawol: Marking four years of Islamic Emirate rule discussed
Tahawol3 days ago
Tahawol: Reviewing Afghanistan’s relations with the world
