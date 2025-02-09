Saar
Saar: Fate of cash shipments to Afghanistan discussed
Saar: UNSC to hold meeting on Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Transfer of 7 Afghan helicopters from Uzbekistan to US discussed
Saar: Syria’s al-Sharaa’s meeting with Turkish president
Latest News3 hours ago
Afghanistan-Iran ties ‘expanded significantly’ since IEA takeover: Naeem
Latest News4 hours ago
UNICEF chief in Afghanistan reiterates every child’s right to a healthy life
Latest News4 hours ago
Russia shares Pakistan’s concerns over growing terrorist activity
Business3 weeks ago
IEA has provided facilities for industrialists and investors: Baradar
Regional3 weeks ago
Hamas frees hostages, Israel releases Palestinian prisoners on day one of ceasefire
World2 weeks ago
US issues broad freeze on foreign aid after Trump orders review
World3 weeks ago
Israel set to approve Gaza ceasefire, hostage deal, Netanyahu’s office says
Regional2 weeks ago
Syria orders freeze of bank accounts linked to former regime
Tahawol27 seconds ago
Tahawol: IEA’s call on US to return helicopters discussed
Saar34 minutes ago
Saar: Fate of cash shipments to Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol24 hours ago
Tahawol: Pakistan, China’s call for supporting Afghanistan discussed
Saar1 day ago
Saar: UNSC to hold meeting on Afghanistan discussed
Interviews2 days ago
Debate with Mohammad Yousef Kargar, head of AFF
Trending
Latest News5 days ago
The Aga Khan, spiritual leader whose riches enabled horse racing glory, dies at 88
World5 days ago
Sweden’s deadliest attack leaves 11 dead at Orebro adult school
Tahawol5 days ago
Tahawol: US efforts to relocate Gaza residents to other countries
Sport4 days ago
Rashid Khan breaks all-time record, becomes T20’s highest wicket-taker ever
Latest News5 days ago
In shock announcement, Trump says U.S. wants to take over Gaza Strip
Latest News3 days ago
UNHCR, IOM voice concern over Pakistan’s plan to relocate Afghans
Latest News3 days ago
A sizeable amount of US money went into IEA’s pockets: John Sopko
Regional4 days ago
US military prepared to look at all options for Gaza, US defense secretary says