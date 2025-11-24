Saar
Saar: Indian defense minister’s Sindh return remarks
Saar: Afghanistan-India political and economic relations
Saar: Boosting Afghanistan-India trade discussed
Saar: Kabul delegation’s visit to India discussed
Tahawol1 hour ago
Tahawol: Kabul-Islamabad dispute mediation efforts
Saar2 hours ago
Business2 hours ago
Afghanistan officially invited to major Indian textile trade fair in New Delhi
Sport4 hours ago
Afghanistan Champions League match postponed following former player’s death
World7 hours ago
Bollywood actor Dharmendra Deol dies at 89
Latest News2 weeks ago
Islamic Development Bank to build standard cardiac hospital in Kabul
Latest News3 weeks ago
Islamic Emirate offered to deport migrants, Pakistan rejected proposal: Mujahid
Business2 weeks ago
Pakistan will lose big market in both Afghanistan, Central Asia: Sarhadi
Sport4 weeks ago
Afghanistan U17 futsal team crowned champions at Asian Youth Games
Sport3 weeks ago
Afghanistan to face Tajikistan in Islamic Solidarity Games futsal opener
Tahawol1 hour ago
Saar2 hours ago
Tahawol1 day ago
Tahawol: China-Tajikistan discussion on Afghanistan
Saar1 day ago
Saar: Afghanistan-India political and economic relations
Tahawol2 days ago
Tahawol: Pakistan’s security concerns over Afghan soil discussed
Sport3 days ago
Afghanistan U19 cricket team defeats India A U19
Sport5 days ago
Afghanistan U19 drawn with South Africa, West Indies and Tanzania for 2026 World Cup
Latest News4 days ago
Russia says terrorist influence in Afghanistan is growing
Business3 days ago
Torkham crossing closure causes significant losses for wholesalers in Islamabad, Rawalpindi
Business2 days ago
Afghanistan offers tax breaks, free land to attract Indian investors
Latest News2 days ago
India set to establish pharmaceutical factories in Afghanistan: MoIC
Regional4 days ago
US approves $93 million arms sale to India as defence partnership accelerates
Latest News1 day ago
Afghanistan economy under pressure as Pakistan shocks reshape trade flows