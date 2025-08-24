Saar
Saar: Integration of Afghanistan into CPEC discussed
Saar
Saar: Postponement of Afghan dialogue in Islamabad discussed
Saar
Saar: Discussion on Iran’s close cooperation with IEA
Saar
Saar: Discussion on meeting of IEA opponents in Pakistan
Saar4 hours ago
Saar: Integration of Afghanistan into CPEC discussed
Latest News7 hours ago
Bayat Foundation rebuilds and equips a health center in Maidan Wardak
Sport11 hours ago
Afghanistan to host Bangladesh for white-ball series in UAE this October
Business11 hours ago
Afghanistan resumes pension payments for civilian and military retirees
Sport11 hours ago
Rashid Khan to lead Afghanistan squad in Asia Cup
Sport3 weeks ago
The Hundred: ATN set to broadcast this exciting cricket event live on Ariana TV
Regional4 weeks ago
IAEA will visit Iran in next two weeks, Iranian foreign ministry says
Climate Change4 weeks ago
Afghanistan faces worsening climate crisis with millions affected in early 2025
Regional4 weeks ago
Massive 8.8-magnitude earthquake off Russia’s east coast triggers tsunami alerts
Latest News4 weeks ago
Over 96,000 overflights crossed Afghanistan’s airspace in past year
Saar4 hours ago
Saar: Integration of Afghanistan into CPEC discussed
Tahawol1 day ago
Tahawol: US acknowledgment of IEA’s counterterrorism cooperation discussed
Saar1 day ago
Saar: Postponement of Afghan dialogue in Islamabad discussed
Tahawol3 days ago
Tahawol: Russia’s call for IEA to fight terrorism discussed
Saar3 days ago
Saar: Discussion on Iran’s close cooperation with IEA
Trending
-
World5 days ago
US, NATO planners start to craft Ukraine security guarantee options
-
Business5 days ago
Pakistan-Afghanistan trade falls 12% in July
-
Regional5 days ago
India, China agree to resume direct flights, boost business links
-
International Sports5 days ago
The Hundred: Rehan Ahmed leads Rockets to dominant win over Originals
-
Health4 days ago
Afghanistan, Qatar sign deal to build 400-bed hospital in Kandahar
-
5 days ago
China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi arrives in Kabul for talks
-
Latest News4 days ago
Khalilzad warns Afghan invitees against participating in ‘ISI-backed conference’
-
International Sports4 days ago
Cartwright, Crawley shine in Southern Brave and Superchargers victories