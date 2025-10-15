Saar
Saar: Islamic Emirate’s response to Pakistani attacks discussed
Saar
Saar: Ongoing conflict between Afghanistan and Pakistan discussed
Saar
Saar: Kabul-Islamabad’s escalating tensions discussed
Saar
Saar: Afghanistan’s retaliatory attacks on Pakistan
Latest News3 hours ago
62 civilians injured, 7 killed in Pakistani airstrike on Spin Boldak
Tahawol4 hours ago
Tahawol: Afghan forces’ decisive response to Pakistan discussed
Saar5 hours ago
Saar: Islamic Emirate’s response to Pakistani attacks discussed
Latest News5 hours ago
Afghanistan, Pakistan agree to temporary ceasefire amid escalating border clashes
Sport7 hours ago
AHKPL: Abaseen Defenders triumph by 7 wickets, Kabul Zalmi secure 5-wicket victory
Sport4 weeks ago
Asia Cup 2025: Afghanistan face Bangladesh in crucial Group B clash in Abu Dhabi
Sport4 weeks ago
KPL Season 3 draft finalizes team squads
Regional4 weeks ago
Nepal holds state funeral for Gen Z martyrs as nation mourns protest casualties
Business4 weeks ago
US revokes sanctions waiver on Iran’s Chabahar Port
Health4 weeks ago
Over 300 new cancer patients registered in Balkh this year
Tahawol4 hours ago
Tahawol: Afghan forces’ decisive response to Pakistan discussed
Saar5 hours ago
Saar: Islamic Emirate’s response to Pakistani attacks discussed
Tahawol1 day ago
Tahawol: Discussion on Pakistan’s role in border tensions
Saar1 day ago
Saar: Ongoing conflict between Afghanistan and Pakistan discussed
Tahawol2 days ago
Tahawol: Trump wanting to solve Afghanistan-Pakistan conflict
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Islamic Emirate warns Pakistan over border incursions; Cancels Kabul visit
-
Regional5 days ago
Gazans trek to ruined homes as Israeli forces pull back under ceasefire
-
Latest News5 days ago
Etihad Airways to launch direct flights to Kabul
-
Latest News2 days ago
China is very concerned about Pakistan-Afghanistan clashes, foreign ministry says
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghan FM Muttaqi calls future of Afghanistan–India relations ‘very bright’
-
Regional3 days ago
Seven Israeli hostages freed in ceasefire deal after more than two years
-
Sport4 days ago
Afghan bodybuilding star claims second consecutive Mr Olympia runner-up title
-
Latest News5 days ago
Pakistan reaffirms commitment to dialogue with Afghanistan, urges action against TTP