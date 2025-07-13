Saar
Saar: Kabul’s expanding ties with Central Asian countries discussed
Saar: Forced deportation of Afghan refugees from Iran discussed
Saar: Iran’s ongoing mistreatment of Afghan refugees discussed
Saar: Discussion on Israel–Hamas ceasefire talks in Qatar
Tahawol7 minutes ago
Tahawol: Efforts to assist returnees discussed
Sport1 hour ago
AFPL: Zahir Asad 3–3 Arya Forj; Noorzad 8–2 Deyar Sanayee
Saar2 hours ago
Latest News4 hours ago
Nadeem slams int’l community for ‘double standards’ over ICC arrest warrants
Latest News5 hours ago
Iran’s VP: Deported Afghans can visit diplomatic missions to pursue their claims
Business4 weeks ago
Afghanistan maintains steady foreign trade amid regional turmoil, says Commerce Ministry
World4 weeks ago
Trump hosts grand military parade in Washington DC amid nationwide backlash
Sport4 weeks ago
South Africa crowned World Test Champions after historic win over Australia
Sport4 weeks ago
AFPL: Aria Forj 3–2 Omid, Zaitoon 2–7 Zaher Asad
Regional3 weeks ago
Saudi Arabia calls for end to Israel-Iran War as world leaders react to Trump’s bombing of Iran
Tahawol7 minutes ago
Saar2 hours ago
Tahawol1 day ago
Tahawol: Deadlock in Israel–Hamas ceasefire talks reviewed
Saar1 day ago
Tahawol3 days ago
Tahawol: Russia’s defense of IEA’s recognition discussed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
Khalilzad condemns Iran’s ‘brutal’ mass deportation of Afghan migrants
-
Latest News5 days ago
Trump calls Gen. Milley an ‘idiot’ for leaving US military equipment behind in Afghanistan
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghanistan on brink of emergency as mass deportations accelerate, UN Warns
-
Latest News4 days ago
IFRC warns one million more Afghans could be deported from Iran
-
Sport4 days ago
Afghanistan’s Shpageeza League 2025 kicks off in 10 days
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghanistan’s Central Bank working to shift economy from cash to cards
-
Sport4 days ago
AFPL: Match 48 ends in draw; Noorzad FC triumphs over Omid FC in match 49
-
World4 days ago
AI impersonator posed as US Secretary of State Rubio, contacted Foreign Ministers