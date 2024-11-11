Saar
Saar: Obstacles and opportunities for IEA’s recognition
Saar
Saar: IEA sending delegation to COP29 discussed
Saar
Saar: US new govt’s strategy towards Afghanistan & region discussed
Saar
Saar: Efforts to modernize commercial ports in Afghanistan discussed
4 hours ago
Tahawol: IEA’s diplomatic progress discussed
Saar6 hours ago
Saar: Obstacles and opportunities for IEA’s recognition
Latest News7 hours ago
Afghanistan’s de facto consulate in Mumbai starts issuing passports
Climate Change8 hours ago
Deputy FM Stanikzai urges world to help Afghanistan in fight against climate change
Regional12 hours ago
Netanyahu claims he and Trump see ‘eye to eye’ on Iran after holding 3 calls within days
Business3 weeks ago
Acting Minister of Industry and Commerce leaves for Kazakhstan
Latest News4 weeks ago
Afghanistan produces its own buses for urban transportation
Business2 weeks ago
China to offer Afghanistan tariff-free trade
World4 weeks ago
Hezbollah says it will escalate war with Israel after Hamas leader killed
Latest News4 weeks ago
Iranian forces accused of killing over 250 Afghan migrants at border
4 hours ago
Tahawol: IEA’s diplomatic progress discussed
Saar6 hours ago
Saar: Obstacles and opportunities for IEA’s recognition
Saar1 day ago
Saar: IEA sending delegation to COP29 discussed
Tahawol1 day ago
Tahawol: IEA’s claim on world’s security concerns discussed
Tahawol2 days ago
Tahawol: Building trust towards Afghanistan reviewed
Trending
-
Sport5 days ago
Afghanistan crush Bangladesh in landmark match at Sharjah
-
Regional3 days ago
Pakistan bans entry to parks, zoos as air pollution worsens
-
Latest News3 days ago
AWCC activates two telecommunication sites in Ghor’s Taywara district
-
Latest News3 days ago
Japan to host international conference on Afghanistan’s cultural heritage
-
Latest News4 days ago
India says its delegation discussed humanitarian aid, Chabahar port during Kabul visit
-
Latest News4 days ago
CIS supports CSTO proposal to establish security belt around Afghanistan
-
Climate Change4 days ago
Developing world faces multi-billion climate adaptation cash gap, U.N. report says
-
Regional3 days ago
At least 21 killed, over 50 injured in Pakistan railway station bomb blast