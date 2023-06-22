Saar
Saar: Pakistan’s call for treating Afghans with respect discussed
(Last Updated On: June 22, 2023)
Saar
Saar: World concerned about security situation in Afghanistan
(Last Updated On: June 21, 2023)
Saar
Saar: Region policy towards Afghanistan reviewed
(Last Updated On: June 20, 2023)
Saar
Saar: UN’s meeting on Afghan human rights situation discussed
(Last Updated On: June 19, 2023)
Saar1 min ago
Saar: Pakistan’s call for treating Afghans with respect discussed
Latest News2 hours ago
IEA welcomes some parts of UNAMA chief’s report to UNSC on Afghanistan
Business5 hours ago
Mes Aynak mining still on hold as company deals with challenges
Latest News5 hours ago
AWCC customer service center opens in Maidan Wardak province
Regional7 hours ago
Blast at BBQ shop in northwest China kills 31
Sport4 weeks ago
All-round Ravindra Jadeja leads Chennai into IPL final
Regional4 weeks ago
Iran says it has successfully test-launched ballistic missile
Sport4 weeks ago
IPL: Chennai v Gujarat final, a ‘replay’ of opening match
Sport4 weeks ago
Brilliant Madhwal takes 5-5 as Mumbai knock Lucknow out of IPL
World4 weeks ago
Four dead, suspect arrested in rare shooting in Japan
Saar1 min ago
Saar: Pakistan’s call for treating Afghans with respect discussed
Tahawol22 hours ago
Tahawol: Iran and Qatar foreign ministers discuss Afghanistan
Saar23 hours ago
Saar: World concerned about security situation in Afghanistan
Tahawol2 days ago
Tahawol: IEA’s criticism over UNHRC’s report on Afghanistan discussed
Saar2 days ago
Saar: Region policy towards Afghanistan reviewed
Trending
-
World4 days ago
Philippine ferry catches fire at sea, all 120 people aboard rescued
-
Regional4 days ago
Greece boat disaster: A Pakistani father’s anguish over his missing son
-
Sport4 days ago
Pakistan seek venue swap for World Cup matches vs Afghanistan, Australia
-
Latest News4 days ago
Two historical monuments in Takhar in danger of collapsing
-
Latest News4 days ago
Abandoning Afghanistan would lead to unimaginable consequences: Pakistan FM
-
Regional4 days ago
Saudi’s new airline Riyadh Air debuts livery at Paris air show
-
Sport3 days ago
Oman shock Ireland in Cricket World Cup Qualifier
-
Sport3 days ago
Rashid Khan recalled by Afghanistan for Bangladesh ODI series