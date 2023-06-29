Saar
Saar: Rising poverty and unemployment discussed
(Last Updated On: June 29, 2023)
Saar: Afghanistan’s political isolation reasons discussed
(Last Updated On: June 28, 2023)
Saar: IEA rejects UN’s report over increase in narcotics production in Afghanistan
(Last Updated On: June 27, 2023)
Saar: Counter-narcotics efforts in Afghanistan discussed
(Last Updated On: June 26, 2023)
Tahawol1 hour ago
Tahawol: IEA’s relations with neighboring countries reviewed
Latest News3 hours ago
Afghanistan is not a threat to any country: Mujahid
Latest News5 hours ago
IEA rejects Gallup survey suggesting Afghanistan is least positive country
Regional8 hours ago
Armed man killed in gunfire exchange near US consulate in Saudi Arabia
Regional4 weeks ago
Pakistan’s PM meets with Belarus foreign minister, discusses ongoing cooperation
Science & Technology4 weeks ago
Gmail is adding more AI to help you find important emails faster
Regional4 weeks ago
Indian train crash death toll jumps to 233, another 900 injured
Regional3 weeks ago
Trains cross site of Indian rail disaster as services resume
Regional3 weeks ago
Pakistan’s embattled Imran Khan faces blackout on local media
Tahawol1 day ago
Tahawol: Concerns over Afghanistan’s economic situation
Tahawol2 days ago
Tahawol: China’s demands from IEA discussed
Latest News4 days ago
Private companies start extracting marble at newly regulated Baghlan mine
Sport4 days ago
ODI World Cup Qualifiers: West Indies penalized for slow over-rate vs Zimbabwe
Latest News4 days ago
Widespread fire rages through Nuristan and Kunar forests
Latest News4 days ago
China’s envoy to UN calls for sanctions against IEA to be lifted
Latest News3 days ago
Authorities destroy 100 tons of expired, low-quality food items in Kabul
Regional5 days ago
Pakistan army says two civilians killed by Indian forces
Latest News3 days ago
More than 200 Afghan families return from Pakistan
Sport3 days ago
Sri Lanka advance in World Cup qualifying as Ireland crash out