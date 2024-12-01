Saar
Saar: Trump’s warning to BRICS nations discussed
Saar
Saar: Refer of Afghan women’s rights violations to ICC discussed
Saar
Saar: Afghanistan-Russia relations reviewed
Saar
Saar: Ceasefire between Israel-Lebanon’s Hezbollah discussed
Tahawol1 hour ago
Tahawol: Deputy PM’s visit to Uzbekistan discussed
Saar1 hour ago
Saar: Trump’s warning to BRICS nations discussed
Latest News3 hours ago
IEA, Chinese company sign deal for Baghdara Dam feasibility study
Latest News4 hours ago
Most families borrow money to buy food in Afghanistan: WFP
Sport6 hours ago
Afghanistan announce squads for white-ball tour of Zimbabwe
Regional3 weeks ago
Pakistan bans entry to parks, zoos as air pollution worsens
Sport3 weeks ago
Gurbaz ton guides Afghanistan to seal ODI series over Bangladesh
World3 weeks ago
Trump, Putin speak as Biden plans to lobby Trump to stick with Ukraine
World3 weeks ago
Biden is sending aid to help Ukraine keep fighting next year, Blinken says
Tahawol3 weeks ago
Tahawol: NATO’s concern over proximity of Russia & North Korea discussed
Tahawol1 hour ago
Tahawol: Deputy PM’s visit to Uzbekistan discussed
Saar1 hour ago
Saar: Trump’s warning to BRICS nations discussed
Tahawol1 day ago
Tahawol: Re-escalation of war in Syria discussed
Saar1 day ago
Saar: Refer of Afghan women’s rights violations to ICC discussed
Tahawol3 days ago
Tahawol: Acting defense minister’s meeting with Pakistani ambassador discussed
Trending
-
Sport3 days ago
ATN to broadcast upcoming FIFA Club World Cup 2025 draw
-
Latest News3 days ago
Justice ministry cracks down on usurped land in Kabul city’s Sherpur area
-
Latest News3 days ago
UNAMA convenes inaugural meeting of working group on counter narcotics
-
Latest News3 days ago
Pakistan bans stay of Afghans without NOC in Islamabad from 2025
-
World3 days ago
Bodies of four migrants recovered after boat sinks between Turkey and Greece
-
Latest News4 days ago
Blinken finally scheduled to testify in Congress on Afghanistan
-
Latest News4 days ago
G7 commits to providing humanitarian aid and support to Afghanistan
-
Latest News3 days ago
UAE president receives credentials of IEA ambassador