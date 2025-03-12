Saar: Ukraine’s acceptance of 30-day ceasefire with Russia discussed
IEA dispels Pakistan’s remarks on Daesh in Afghanistan as ‘baseless’
“The Islamic Emirate has control over the entire geography of the country, and there is no unauthorized activity here, nor is it allowed,” said Fitrat.
The Islamic Emirate’s spokesman Hamdullah Fitrat said Wednesday that the recent remarks to the United Nations Security Council by Pakistan’s envoy to the UN on Afghanistan not being able to control Daesh was “baseless” and that certain parties use such meetings to vent their frustrations.
Fitrat said Afghanistan is a secure country and no unauthorized activities are permitted.
He also stated that Afghanistan’s absence from UN meetings has led to certain countries being able to present a distorted image of the country.
“Unfortunately, different parties use such meetings to vent their frustrations over Afghanistan and try to present a distorted image of the country. The reality is that Afghanistan is a secure country with a unified government in power.
He added: “Another issue is that the United Nations should recognize Afghanistan’s seat, so that correct judgments can be made in these meetings and no one is provided with an opportunity for malicious propaganda.”
At the UNSC meeting, Pakistan’s envoy to the UN Munir Akram said the IEA has not been very successful in curbing Daesh and that the group has become a serious challenge for Afghanistan’s rulers.
Akram emphasized that the presence of over 20 terrorist groups in Afghanistan poses a threat to the entire region and the world.
He also added that the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) is active in Afghanistan with about 6,000 fighters and acts as an umbrella for terrorist groups in the region.
However, some experts believe that Pakistan is pursuing a political and security agenda and is using its claim of fighting terrorism to achieve its own objectives.
India says ‘special’ ties have been foundation of engagement with Afghanistan
India’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish, told the UN Security Council this week that “special” people-to-people ties have been the “foundation” of India’s present-day engagement with Afghanistan.
Harish informed the UN Security Council meeting on the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) that at the beginning of this year, foreign secretary Vikram Misri met with Amir Khan Muttaqi, the acting foreign minister of Afghanistan, in Dubai.
“The two sides discussed various issues pertaining to bilateral relations as well as regional developments. The Afghan side appreciated and thanked Indian leadership for continuing to engage and support the people of Afghanistan. It was decided that India would consider engaging
in development projects in the near future in addition to the ongoing humanitarian assistance programs,” Harish said.
He also said that Delhi is closely monitoring the situation in Afghanistan and has been actively engaged in regional and international efforts to maintain stability and peace in the country.
He added that India’s participation in UN meetings in Doha, the Moscow Format, and other fora are a “reflection of our efforts to secure peace, stability and development in Afghanistan.”
The envoy also stressed that since 2001, India has been committed to the rebuilding and reconstruction of Afghanistan.
“Our development partnership includes more than 500 projects spread across all provinces in Afghanistan,” he said.
Meanwhile, the Islamic Emirate regards India as a “significant regional and economic partner” and has welcomed New Delhi’s stance toward Kabul.
