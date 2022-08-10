World
Saudi Arabia, US prepare for bilateral Native Fury 22 drill in Yanbu, Al-Kharj
Saudi and US marine corps arrived in Yanbu on Tuesday ahead of the planned bilateral Native Fury 22 drill maneuvers, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.
The exercises are set to take place this week in Yanbu and Al-Kharj and will last for several days, according to SPA.
The drills are aimed at enhancing the partnership between Saudi forces and their US counterparts when carrying out bilateral plans, SPA said.
World
FBI searches Trump’s Florida home as part of presidential records probe
Former US president Donald Trump said FBI agents raided his Mar-a-Lago estate on Monday and broke into his safe in what his son acknowledged was part of an investigation into Trump’s removal of official presidential records from the White House to his Florida resort.
The unprecedented search of a former president’s home would mark a significant escalation into the records investigation, which is one of several probes Trump is facing from his time in office and in private business.
The U.S. Justice Department declined to comment on the search, which Trump in a statement called a raid and said involved a “large group of FBI agents.” The FBI’s headquarters in Washington and its field office in Miami both declined comment, Reuters reported.
Eric Trump, one of the former president’s adult children, told Fox News the search concerned boxes of documents that Trump brought with him from the White House, and that his father has been cooperating with the National Archives on the matter for months.
A source familiar with the matter also confirmed to Reuters the raid appeared to be tied to Trump’s removal of classified records from the White House.
“After working and cooperating with the relevant Government agencies, this unannounced raid on my home was not necessary or appropriate,” Trump said, adding: “They even broke into my safe!”
Trump was not present at the time as he was in New York on Monday, Fox News Digital reported, publishing a photo of Trump that a Fox reporter said showed him leaving Trump Tower.
Trump, who has made his club in Palm Beach his home since leaving the White House in January 2021, has generally spent summers at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, because Mar-a-Lago typically closes for the summer.
A federal law called the U.S. Presidential Records Act requires the preservation of memos, letters, notes, emails, faxes and other written communications related to a president’s official duties.
World
China continues military drills around Taiwan
China’s military said on Monday it is continuing drills in the seas and skies around Taiwan.
The Eastern Theater Command of China’s People’s Liberation Army said on social media Weibo that it will practice conducting anti-submarine attacks and sea raids, Reuters reported.
The military has carried out an unprecedented set of naval and air force drills in areas near Taiwan following U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to the island last week.
World
Bus crash in Croatia leaves 12 Polish pilgrims dead, 32 injured
Twelve people were killed in Croatia on Saturday when a Polish bus filled with religious pilgrims slipped off a road and crashed near Varazdin, authorities said, Reuters reported.
Thirty-two people were injured in the crash which happened at 5:40 a.m. (0340 GMT) on the highway between Varazdin, in northwest Croatia, and capital Zagreb.
Croatian Health Minister Vili Beros said 19 people were in a serious condition.
According to Reuters Marcin Przydacz, deputy head of the Polish Foreign Ministry, who was travelling to the site on Saturday, said the injured were being treated at five hospitals in Croatia.
He said there were 44 Polish pilgrims on the bus driving from Poland to Medjugorje, a Roman Catholic shrine in southern Bosnia, including two drivers. Among them were three priests and six nuns, a ministry spokesman said.
Police cleared the area where the accident took place after firefighters and medical teams recovered all the occupants of the vehicle which had Warsaw registration plates, read the report.
Polish police officers, in Croatia as part of project “Safe Tourist Destination” project, were helping Croatian authorities in communicating with the survivors.
An investigation has been started into the cause of the accident.
Afghan money changers protest against US airstrike
SIGAR finds it ‘unlikely’ that Ghani fled with millions of dollars in cash
Saudi Arabia, US prepare for bilateral Native Fury 22 drill in Yanbu, Al-Kharj
New Langya virus infects 35 people in China
Ireland beat Afghanistan by seven wickets in first T20I match of series
Asia Cup 2022 to be played in UAE instead of Sri Lanka
IEA’s acting minister of foreign affairs visits Badakhshan province
Russia, Belarus athletes may face Paris 2024 Olympic ban: IOC
Sri Lankan president flees to Maldives as protests end clan dominance
Daesh hideout destroyed in Kunduz province, 3 killed in operation
Saar: UK’s support from IEA discussed
Zerbena: Expanding Afghanistan’s economic relations with Uzbekistan discussed
Tahawol: Uzbekistan to host a summit on Afghanistan
Zerbena: Establishment of Afghan Invest company discussed
Saar: Afghanistan’s relations towards its neighbors discussed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
Eight people killed, 18 wounded in Kabul blast
-
Health4 days ago
Dengue fever outbreak confirmed in Afghanistan: WHO
-
Business5 days ago
Fresh fruits exports from Afghanistan increase this year: ACCI
-
Latest News4 days ago
Balkh silo and bakery resumes operations after 25 years
-
World3 days ago
Bus crash in Croatia leaves 12 Polish pilgrims dead, 32 injured
-
World4 days ago
Taiwan official leading missile production dies of heart attack
-
Latest News3 days ago
More than 1,000 infected with severe diarrhea outbreak in Takhar
-
Latest News3 days ago
IEA releases water from Kamal Khan dam for Iran