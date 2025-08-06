Climate Change
Scorching heat in Iran forces closure of public buildings, banks
Medical facilities, private companies and selected bank branches will remain open.
A heatwave in Iran is straining the country’s water and power supplies, prompting local authorities to order the closure of public buildings and banks in the capital Tehran and several other provinces on Wednesday, local media reported.
The country’s meteorological organisation put nine of the country’s 31 provinces on orange alert for at least the rest of the week, forecasting highs of up to 50 degrees Celsius (122 degrees Fahrenheit) for several days in some areas, Reuters reported.
High temperatures in Iran are common during the summer months, but reservoirs are depleted after repeated droughts and electricity supplies struggle to cope when air conditioners are cranked up in homes and workplaces.
The closure of banks, government offices and other public buildings on Wednesday will affect the provinces of Mazandaran, Markazi, Yazd, Semnan, Kermanshah and Razavi Khorasan, along with the capital, local media said on Tuesday.
“Due to rising temperatures and the necessity of optimising and managing energy consumption, the activities of executive agencies in Tehran province will be closed on Wednesday,” state broadcaster IRINN quoted Tehran Governor Mohammadsadeq Motamedian as saying.
Last week, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian warned that the country’s excessive water consumption was untenable and could leave cities including Tehran with severe shortages by September.
In July 2024, during another severe heatwave, several provinces across Iran decided to close public offices for a few days to save on water and electricity.
Climate Change
Afghanistan faces worsening climate crisis with millions affected in early 2025
While Afghanistan remains one of the countries least responsible for global greenhouse gas emissions, it is among the most vulnerable to the impacts of climate change.
Afghanistan experienced an alarming surge in climate-related disasters during the first three months of 2025, with nearly five million people impacted by a series of severe environmental shocks, according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM).
Between January and March, the country was hit by a wave of extreme weather events including severe drought, flash floods, heavy snow, and extreme cold. These climate and disaster events swept across all regions, disrupting lives, livelihoods, and critical infrastructure.
The IOM reports that nearly 175,000 Afghans were internally displaced during this period, with 79 percent of displacements linked directly to environmental hazards. In total, more than 396,000 people were forced to migrate either within Afghanistan or across international borders, marking a significant spike in climate-induced mobility.
Rural areas were the hardest hit. Already fragile and under-resourced, these communities suffered widespread damage to homes, agricultural land, and infrastructure. More than 80 percent of rural communities reported lacking access to any formal water systems, while many faced unsafe drinking water, destroyed shelters, and no available healthcare services.
Food insecurity emerged as the most urgent concern. In the IOM’s assessment, 47 percent of communities cited lack of food as their biggest challenge, a figure expected to rise as recurring drought and displacement disrupt agricultural production and market access.
While Afghanistan remains one of the countries least responsible for global greenhouse gas emissions, it is among the most vulnerable to the impacts of climate change.
“Climate shocks are becoming a permanent feature of life for millions of Afghans,” said an IOM spokesperson. “But data can drive smarter action—now is the time to invest in community resilience and sustainable solutions.”
As forecasts point to continued extreme weather patterns in the months ahead, aid agencies are calling for urgent investment in disaster risk reduction, early warning systems, and long-term climate adaptation strategies. Without sustained support, experts warn, environmental hazards could become one of the leading drivers of displacement and humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.
Climate Change
IEA Cabinet prioritizes groundwater management as Kabul faces alarming water crisis
The directive comes at a time when Kabul and other parts of Afghanistan are facing a deepening water crisis. Years of prolonged drought, urban expansion, and over-extraction of underground water have pushed the capital’s aquifers to critical levels.
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has instructed key government departments to take immediate and practical steps for the sustainable management of the country’s groundwater, amid growing concerns over water scarcity, particularly in the capital Kabul.
Chaired by Prime Minister Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund, the IEA cabinet meeting held in Kabul emphasized the need to prevent the excessive use and wastage of groundwater. The cabinet reiterated that ensuring access to clean and safe drinking water is a top government priority.
“In this meeting, various departments were instructed to take necessary measures for better water management across all regions and to ensure the provision of safe drinking water to the people,” said Hamdullah Fitrat, Deputy Spokesperson of the Islamic Emirate.
The directive comes at a time when Kabul and other parts of Afghanistan are facing a deepening water crisis. Years of prolonged drought, urban expansion, and over-extraction of underground water have pushed the capital’s aquifers to critical levels.
According to urban planners and environmental experts, Kabul is on the verge of running dry if urgent water management reforms are not implemented.
The city, home to over five million people, has long relied on underground water due to the lack of a formal piped water supply system. However, unregulated well drilling and a sharp population increase have depleted groundwater at an unsustainable rate.
Environmental scientists warn that if current extraction trends continue, groundwater reserves may become nonviable within the next few years, posing severe health, sanitation, and security risks.
The situation has been exacerbated by recent climate shocks. According to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), extreme heat waves affected wide swathes of the country toward the end of June this year. Provinces including Kabul, Badghis,
Ghor, Sar-e-Pul, and Badakhshan experienced unusually high temperatures that have further strained already limited water supplies.
Meanwhile, UN Special Rapporteur Richard Bennett recently highlighted Afghanistan’s vulnerability to climate impacts.
“Afghanistan is facing climate shocks and should be compensated under international human rights law, just like other affected countries,” Bennett said.
Afghanistan possesses significant water resources through rivers such as the Kabul, Helmand, and Amu Darya. However, poor infrastructure, limited data collection, and regional water-sharing tensions have long hindered effective use.
Experts say addressing the crisis requires a coordinated response that includes scientific groundwater mapping, regulation of private wells, investment in rainwater harvesting, and cooperation with neighboring countries on transboundary water management.
Calls are growing for the government, private sector, and international partners to jointly invest in sustainable water solutions before the crisis reaches irreversible levels.
Climate Change
Rains intensify around Beijing, 4,400 evacuated
It comes after the maximum flood peak flow into the Miyun reservoir reached a record high of 6550 cubic meters per second, Beijing authorities said on Sunday.
Heavy rain intensified around Beijing and nearby provinces in northern China on Monday, exacerbating the risks of disasters including landslides and flooding, authorities said, as they relocated more than 4,400 people, Reuters reported.
Colossal rain continued to pound the suburban area of Miyun in Beijing causing flash floods and landslides, and many villages were affected, state broadcaster CCTV reported.
Images circulated on China’s Wechat app showed areas of Miyun where cars and trucks were floating on a flooded road where water levels had risen so high that it had submerged part of a residential building.
Electricity cuts are also affecting more than 10,000 people, in the area, CCTV said.
Northern China has seen record precipitation in recent years, exposing densely populated cities, including Beijing, to flood risks. Some scientists link the increased rainfall in China’s usually arid north to global warming.
The storms are part of the broader pattern of extreme weather across China due to the East Asian monsoon, which has caused disruptions in the world’s second-largest economy.
Xiwanzi Village in Shicheng Town, near Miyun Reservoir, was severely affected, CCTV said on Monday with an additional 100 villagers transferred to a primary school for shelter.
It comes after the maximum flood peak flow into the Miyun reservoir reached a record high of 6550 cubic meters per second, Beijing authorities said on Sunday.
In neighbouring Shanxi province, videos from state media showed roads inundated by strong gushing currents and submerged vegetation including crops and trees.
Shaanxi province, home to China’s historic city of Xian, also issued flash flood disaster risk warnings on Monday, read the report.
In Beijing’s Pinggu District, two high-risk road sections have been sealed, authorities said.
Authorities are carrying out search and rescue work across cities including Datong, where a driver in a Ford car has lost contact while driving in the floods, the People’s Daily reported.
China’s Water Resources Ministry has issued targeted flood warnings to 11 provinces and regions, including Beijing and neighbouring Hebei, for floods from small and midsize rivers and mountain torrents.
Two were dead and two missing in Hebei province, CCTV said on Sunday morning. Overnight rain dumped a record 145 mm (5.7 inches) per hour on Fuping in the industrial city of Baoding.
China’s National Development and Reform Commission said on Monday that it was urgently arranging 50 million yuan ($6.98 million) to support Hebei.
The funds would be used to repair damaged roads and bridges, water conservancy embankments, schools and hospitals in the disaster area. The NDRC said it was “promoting the restoration of normal life and production as soon as possible.”
Chinese authorities closely monitor extreme rainfall and severe flooding are, as they challenge the country’s ageing flood defences, threaten to displace millions and wreak havoc on China’s $2.8 trillion agricultural sector, Reuters reported.
