Climate Change
UN warns worsening drought threatens farming in half of Afghanistan
The report also warned of rising cases of livestock disease—particularly foot-and-mouth disease—adding to the pressure on farming communities already struggling with dwindling feed and water supplies.
The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) has sounded the alarm over a worsening drought crisis in Afghanistan, warning that prolonged dry conditions are severely affecting agriculture and livestock across at least half of the country.
In a new report based on satellite imagery and field assessments, the FAO identified the northern, northwestern, and northeastern regions as the hardest hit, noting that the situation is “deteriorating rapidly” and likely to spread further in the coming months.
“Drought has become a serious threat to the survival of farming and herding families in many parts of Afghanistan,” the report said. Years of insufficient rainfall have eroded soil moisture, decimated pastures, and weakened local economies.
Meanwhile, the effects of climate change have compounded the crisis, undermining the resilience of rural communities and pushing vulnerable families closer to the brink.
The FAO has appealed for $34.5 million in emergency funding to support more than 1 million people in 16 drought-affected provinces, including Bamyan, Ghor, Herat, Balkh, Faryab, Jawzjan, Samangan, Sar-e Pul, Daikundi, Kandahar, Uruzgan, Zabul, Ghazni, Nangarhar, Paktika, and Panjshir.
Rain-fed agriculture has largely failed in many areas, while irrigated farming is also under threat due to falling groundwater levels and ongoing water scarcity. As a result, food production has been severely curtailed, increasing the risk of food insecurity across wide swathes of the country.
Beyond its immediate impact on crops and livestock, the drought is expected to deepen related challenges, including access to clean water, public health, displacement, environmental degradation, and the reintegration of returnees.
The FAO has called for urgent international assistance to help mitigate the crisis and avert a deepening humanitarian emergency in rural Afghanistan.
Climate Change
Scorching heat in Iran forces closure of public buildings, banks
Medical facilities, private companies and selected bank branches will remain open.
A heatwave in Iran is straining the country’s water and power supplies, prompting local authorities to order the closure of public buildings and banks in the capital Tehran and several other provinces on Wednesday, local media reported.
The country’s meteorological organisation put nine of the country’s 31 provinces on orange alert for at least the rest of the week, forecasting highs of up to 50 degrees Celsius (122 degrees Fahrenheit) for several days in some areas, Reuters reported.
High temperatures in Iran are common during the summer months, but reservoirs are depleted after repeated droughts and electricity supplies struggle to cope when air conditioners are cranked up in homes and workplaces.
The closure of banks, government offices and other public buildings on Wednesday will affect the provinces of Mazandaran, Markazi, Yazd, Semnan, Kermanshah and Razavi Khorasan, along with the capital, local media said on Tuesday.
“Due to rising temperatures and the necessity of optimising and managing energy consumption, the activities of executive agencies in Tehran province will be closed on Wednesday,” state broadcaster IRINN quoted Tehran Governor Mohammadsadeq Motamedian as saying.
Medical facilities, private companies and selected bank branches will remain open, read the report.
Last week, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian warned that the country’s excessive water consumption was untenable and could leave cities including Tehran with severe shortages by September.
In July 2024, during another severe heatwave, several provinces across Iran decided to close public offices for a few days to save on water and electricity.
Climate Change
Afghanistan faces worsening climate crisis with millions affected in early 2025
While Afghanistan remains one of the countries least responsible for global greenhouse gas emissions, it is among the most vulnerable to the impacts of climate change.
Afghanistan experienced an alarming surge in climate-related disasters during the first three months of 2025, with nearly five million people impacted by a series of severe environmental shocks, according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM).
Between January and March, the country was hit by a wave of extreme weather events including severe drought, flash floods, heavy snow, and extreme cold. These climate and disaster events swept across all regions, disrupting lives, livelihoods, and critical infrastructure.
The IOM reports that nearly 175,000 Afghans were internally displaced during this period, with 79 percent of displacements linked directly to environmental hazards. In total, more than 396,000 people were forced to migrate either within Afghanistan or across international borders, marking a significant spike in climate-induced mobility.
Rural areas were the hardest hit. Already fragile and under-resourced, these communities suffered widespread damage to homes, agricultural land, and infrastructure. More than 80 percent of rural communities reported lacking access to any formal water systems, while many faced unsafe drinking water, destroyed shelters, and no available healthcare services.
Food insecurity emerged as the most urgent concern. In the IOM’s assessment, 47 percent of communities cited lack of food as their biggest challenge, a figure expected to rise as recurring drought and displacement disrupt agricultural production and market access.
While Afghanistan remains one of the countries least responsible for global greenhouse gas emissions, it is among the most vulnerable to the impacts of climate change.
“Climate shocks are becoming a permanent feature of life for millions of Afghans,” said an IOM spokesperson. “But data can drive smarter action—now is the time to invest in community resilience and sustainable solutions.”
As forecasts point to continued extreme weather patterns in the months ahead, aid agencies are calling for urgent investment in disaster risk reduction, early warning systems, and long-term climate adaptation strategies. Without sustained support, experts warn, environmental hazards could become one of the leading drivers of displacement and humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.
Climate Change
IEA Cabinet prioritizes groundwater management as Kabul faces alarming water crisis
The directive comes at a time when Kabul and other parts of Afghanistan are facing a deepening water crisis. Years of prolonged drought, urban expansion, and over-extraction of underground water have pushed the capital’s aquifers to critical levels.
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has instructed key government departments to take immediate and practical steps for the sustainable management of the country’s groundwater, amid growing concerns over water scarcity, particularly in the capital Kabul.
Chaired by Prime Minister Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund, the IEA cabinet meeting held in Kabul emphasized the need to prevent the excessive use and wastage of groundwater. The cabinet reiterated that ensuring access to clean and safe drinking water is a top government priority.
“In this meeting, various departments were instructed to take necessary measures for better water management across all regions and to ensure the provision of safe drinking water to the people,” said Hamdullah Fitrat, Deputy Spokesperson of the Islamic Emirate.
The directive comes at a time when Kabul and other parts of Afghanistan are facing a deepening water crisis. Years of prolonged drought, urban expansion, and over-extraction of underground water have pushed the capital’s aquifers to critical levels.
According to urban planners and environmental experts, Kabul is on the verge of running dry if urgent water management reforms are not implemented.
The city, home to over five million people, has long relied on underground water due to the lack of a formal piped water supply system. However, unregulated well drilling and a sharp population increase have depleted groundwater at an unsustainable rate.
Environmental scientists warn that if current extraction trends continue, groundwater reserves may become nonviable within the next few years, posing severe health, sanitation, and security risks.
The situation has been exacerbated by recent climate shocks. According to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), extreme heat waves affected wide swathes of the country toward the end of June this year. Provinces including Kabul, Badghis,
Ghor, Sar-e-Pul, and Badakhshan experienced unusually high temperatures that have further strained already limited water supplies.
Meanwhile, UN Special Rapporteur Richard Bennett recently highlighted Afghanistan’s vulnerability to climate impacts.
“Afghanistan is facing climate shocks and should be compensated under international human rights law, just like other affected countries,” Bennett said.
Afghanistan possesses significant water resources through rivers such as the Kabul, Helmand, and Amu Darya. However, poor infrastructure, limited data collection, and regional water-sharing tensions have long hindered effective use.
Experts say addressing the crisis requires a coordinated response that includes scientific groundwater mapping, regulation of private wells, investment in rainwater harvesting, and cooperation with neighboring countries on transboundary water management.
Calls are growing for the government, private sector, and international partners to jointly invest in sustainable water solutions before the crisis reaches irreversible levels.
