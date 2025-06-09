Latest News
Second tunnel planned for Salang highway to ease traffic congestion
Officials from the Islamic Emirate stated that preliminary negotiations have begun, and if a suitable budget is secured and agreements are finalized, a contract will be signed with an international firm to initiate the project.
The Ministry of Public Works of Afghanistan has announced plans to construct a second tunnel along the strategic Salang Highway in an effort to reduce growing traffic congestion on the route.
According to the Ministry, traffic volume on the Salang Highway has increased significantly in recent years, surpassing the current road’s capacity to efficiently handle the flow of vehicles.
Mohammad Ashraf Haqshenas, spokesperson for the Ministry of Public Works, confirmed that ongoing work is also being carried out on three key sections of the Salang corridor: the northern and southern Salang routes, as well as the Khonjān–Doshi segment.
Private sector representatives and economic analysts have welcomed the move, highlighting the highway’s vital role in facilitating trade. They stress that the reconstruction and expansion of the Salang Highway will enhance the country’s import and export capacity.
The Salang Highway is one of Afghanistan’s most critical transit routes, connecting northern provinces to the capital, Kabul. It also serves as a major corridor for regional trade between Central and South Asia. Improved infrastructure along this highway is expected to have a significant positive impact on Afghanistan’s economic development.
Acting Afghan health minister travels to Iran to strengthen medical cooperation
Meanwhile, Iranian media have reported that one of the key components of Jalali’s visit includes participation in Iran’s International Health Exhibition in Tehran.
Noor Jalal Jalali, the Acting Minister of Public Health of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, departed for Iran on Monday, June 10, to advance bilateral cooperation in the health sector.
According to a post by the Iranian Embassy in Kabul on X (formerly Twitter), the visit is aimed at enhancing medical and health-related collaboration between the two neighboring countries. However, the embassy did not provide further details regarding the agenda or duration of the trip.
The Afghan Ministry of Public Health has yet to issue an official statement regarding the visit.
However, in a previous meeting between Jalali and Iranian Ambassador Alireza Bikdeli, Tehran reiterated its commitment to continuing health sector support in Afghanistan.
Reports indicate that Afghan government representatives, along with private sector delegates—including hospital administrators and pharmaceutical manufacturers and importers—are attending the exhibition as part of a 120-member international delegation.
The Afghan delegation is expected to hold bilateral meetings with Iranian companies specializing in medical equipment, pharmaceuticals, and laboratory technologies, as well as with relevant government officials.
IEA calls for foreign assistance as Afghanistan grapples with impact of climate change
Officials from the Islamic Emirate have acknowledged the escalating challenges and are urging the international community to depoliticize climate assistance.
As climate change continues to fuel environmental crises across the globe, experts are warning of another growing consequence: its deepening toll on human mental health.
Afghanistan, which is ranked among the six most climate-vulnerable countries in the world, remains ill-equipped to combat the escalating impacts of environmental degradation.
Environmental specialists say that the rising frequency of floods, droughts, and erratic weather patterns is not only damaging livelihoods and infrastructure but also placing immense emotional and psychological stress on communities.
The effects are particularly severe in rural and impoverished regions, where people are already struggling with economic uncertainty and social instability.
“Climate change is no longer just an environmental issue—it’s a human health crisis, especially for countries like Afghanistan that are on the frontlines,” said one environmental health expert.
“The constant exposure to climate-related disasters, coupled with displacement and poverty, is leading to increased cases of anxiety, depression, and trauma.”
Afghanistan’s limited healthcare system—already under strain due to years of conflict and underinvestment—lacks the capacity to address the growing mental health needs brought on by environmental distress. Youth and marginalized populations, in particular, are bearing the brunt of this silent crisis.
They argue that Afghanistan needs renewed global support to resume stalled climate adaptation and development projects that were suspended after the 2021 political transition.
“Afghanistan did not create this crisis, yet we face its harshest consequences,” said a government spokesperson.
“The world must separate climate action from politics and help us build resilience—both environmentally and psychologically.”
Despite ongoing efforts to revive global climate initiatives in Afghanistan, political hurdles remain a major barrier.
Experts warn that unless urgent steps are taken, the mental health fallout of climate change could deepen the country’s humanitarian crisis, pushing already vulnerable communities further into distress.
Trump’s travel ban on 12 countries goes into effect early Monday
The countries affected by the latest travel ban are Afghanistan, Myanmar, Chad, Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen.
U.S. President Donald Trump’s order banning citizens of 12 countries from entering the United States goes into effect at 12:01 am ET (0401 GMT) on Monday, a move the president promulgated to protect the country from “foreign terrorists.”, Reuters reported.
The countries affected by the latest travel ban are Afghanistan, Myanmar, Chad, Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen.
The entry of people from seven other countries – Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan and Venezuela – will be partially restricted.
Trump, a Republican, said the countries subject to the most severe restrictions were determined to harbor a “large-scale presence of terrorists,” fail to cooperate on visa security, have an inability to verify travelers’ identities, as well as inadequate record-keeping of criminal histories and high rates of visa overstays in the United States.
He cited last Sunday’s incident in Boulder, Colorado, in which an Egyptian national tossed a gasoline bomb into a crowd of pro-Israel demonstrators as an example of why the new curbs are needed. But Egypt is not part of the travel ban, read the report.
The travel ban forms part of Trump’s policy to restrict immigration into the United States and is reminiscent of a similar move in his first term when he barred travelers from seven Muslim-majority nations.
Officials and residents in countries whose citizens will soon be banned expressed dismay and disbelief.
Chad President Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno said he had instructed his government to stop granting visas to U.S. citizens in response to Trump’s action.
“Chad has neither planes to offer nor billions of dollars to give, but Chad has its dignity and its pride,” he said in a Facebook post, referring to countries such as Qatar, which gifted the U.S. a luxury airplane for Trump’s use and promised to invest billions of dollars in the U.S.
Afghans who worked for the U.S. or U.S.-funded projects and were hoping to resettle in the U.S. expressed fear that the travel ban would force them to return to their country, where they could face reprisal from the Islamic Emirate, Reuters reported.
Democratic U.S. lawmakers also voiced concern about the policies.
“Trump’s travel ban on citizens from over 12 countries is draconian and unconstitutional,” said U.S. Representative Ro Khanna on social media late on Thursday. “People have a right to seek asylum.”
