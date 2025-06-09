Second tunnel planned for Salang highway to ease traffic congestion

The Ministry of Public Works of Afghanistan has announced plans to construct a second tunnel along the strategic Salang Highway in an effort to reduce growing traffic congestion on the route.

Officials from the Islamic Emirate stated that preliminary negotiations have begun, and if a suitable budget is secured and agreements are finalized, a contract will be signed with an international firm to initiate the project.

According to the Ministry, traffic volume on the Salang Highway has increased significantly in recent years, surpassing the current road’s capacity to efficiently handle the flow of vehicles.

Mohammad Ashraf Haqshenas, spokesperson for the Ministry of Public Works, confirmed that ongoing work is also being carried out on three key sections of the Salang corridor: the northern and southern Salang routes, as well as the Khonjān–Doshi segment.

Private sector representatives and economic analysts have welcomed the move, highlighting the highway’s vital role in facilitating trade. They stress that the reconstruction and expansion of the Salang Highway will enhance the country’s import and export capacity.

The Salang Highway is one of Afghanistan’s most critical transit routes, connecting northern provinces to the capital, Kabul. It also serves as a major corridor for regional trade between Central and South Asia. Improved infrastructure along this highway is expected to have a significant positive impact on Afghanistan’s economic development.