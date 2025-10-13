Regional
Seven Israeli hostages freed in ceasefire deal after more than two years
The freed hostages were handed over to the Red Cross before reuniting with families at the Re’im reception point near the Gaza-Israel border.
Hamas has released seven Israeli hostages, the first group of the remaining captives, after more than 783 days in captivity, in what Israeli officials say is part of a new ceasefire agreement.
The freed hostages—identified in Israeli media as Matan Engerst, Guy Gilboa Dalal, Alon Ohel, Gali and Zivi Berman, Eitan Mor, and Omari Moran — were handed over to the Red Cross before reuniting with families at the Re’im reception point near the Gaza-Israel border.
The release is part of a broader deal under which Israel has agreed to free nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners, while Hamas will begin gradual releases of all remaining Israeli hostages—both those still alive and the deceased, as far as they can be located.
News of the hostages’ return sparked jubilation in Israel. Thousands gathered at Hostages Square in Tel Aviv, cheering and crying with relief.
Their families, some having waited over two years without confirmation of their loved ones’ status, described the moment as overwhelming.
While the ceasefire has opened doors for the release, many details remain unresolved, including the status of dozens of other captives, the condition of those released, and how the exchange will proceed.
The emotional and political stakes are high. Observers say the success of this phase of the deal will depend largely on compliance from both sides, safe passage for humanitarian aid, and ongoing international oversight.
Regional
Trump arrives in Israel as hostage release begins
Speaking to reporters on the tarmac, Trump declared, “The war is over. People are tired of fighting — this is the moment to rebuild, to heal, and to start fresh.”
U.S. President Donald Trump arrived in Israel on Monday to a red-carpet welcome from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog, marking a pivotal moment in the Middle East peace effort as the first group of Israeli hostages was released from Gaza under a U.S.-brokered ceasefire.
Air Force One touched down at Ben Gurion Airport shortly after sunrise. Trump descended the steps to applause, handshakes, and a full military honor guard — a scene his aides described as “a victory lap” for the president following weeks of intense negotiations that secured the ceasefire and the initial hostage releases.
Speaking to reporters on the tarmac, Trump declared, “The war is over. People are tired of fighting — this is the moment to rebuild, to heal, and to start fresh.”
His visit comes as seven Israeli hostages were freed early Monday morning and transferred into Israeli custody through the International Committee of the Red Cross.
Israeli officials confirmed that additional hostages are expected to be released in the coming hours as part of the first phase of the ceasefire agreement.
The deal, mediated by the United States and Egypt, also includes provisions for humanitarian access to Gaza and the gradual withdrawal of Israeli forces. The truce is being viewed internationally as the most significant diplomatic breakthrough since the conflict began two years ago.
While Israeli leaders hailed Trump’s role in securing the agreement, officials in Jerusalem remain cautious. “This is an important step, but it must be followed by total disarmament of Hamas and full security guarantees for Israel,” Netanyahu said during the welcoming ceremony.
In Gaza, celebrations mixed with uncertainty as residents emerged from shelters for the first time in weeks. Palestinian officials described the ceasefire as “a window of hope,” though warned that without sustained international oversight, the deal could quickly unravel.
Analysts say Trump’s visit signals a bid to cement his foreign-policy legacy in the Middle East, where he has repeatedly positioned himself as a peacemaker capable of delivering what his predecessors could not.
Meetings with Hostage Families and Knesset Address
During his 24-hour stay, Trump will meet families of released hostages and deliver an address to the Knesset — a rare honor for a U.S. president. He is also expected to hold private talks with Netanyahu and Herzog on the next phase of reconstruction and security coordination in Gaza.
Later this week, Trump will travel to Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, to co-chair a regional peace summit alongside Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi. The summit will include representatives from more than 20 nations and focus on post-war rebuilding, governance in Gaza, and broader Arab-Israeli normalization.
Despite the optimistic tone in Jerusalem, experts warn that the ceasefire remains fragile. Israel’s military has yet to confirm a full withdrawal from northern Gaza, and key issues — including Hamas’s future role, border control, and the status of thousands of displaced civilians — remain unresolved.
Regional
Gazans trek to ruined homes as Israeli forces pull back under ceasefire
Thousands of displaced Palestinians trekked over the wastelands of Gaza to return to the ruins of their abandoned homes on Friday, after a ceasefire took effect and Israeli troops began pulling back under the first phase of an agreement to end the war.
A huge column of people filed on foot north along the coastal road overlooking sandy beaches towards Gaza City, the enclave’s biggest urban area, which had been under attack just days ago in one of Israel’s biggest offensives of the war, Reuters reported.
“Thank God my house is still standing,” Ismail Zayda, 40, said in the Sheikh Radwan district of Gaza City. “But the place is destroyed, my neighbours’ houses are destroyed, entire districts have gone.”
In the south, people picked their way through the dusty moonscape that was once Gaza’s second-largest city, Khan Younis, which Israeli forces razed this year. Most walked in silence.
A middle-aged man, Ahmed al-Brim, was pushing a bicycle with bundles of scrap timber tied to the front and back: his family would need the firewood to cook. It was all they had been able to recover from the ruins of their home.
“We went to our area. It was exterminated. We don’t know where we will go after that,” he said. “We couldn’t get the furniture, or clothes, or anything, not even winter clothes. Nothing is left.”
Palestinian health authorities said medical teams were able to recover 100 bodies from areas across the Gaza Strip after the army pulled back.
Even as Gazans headed home, questions loomed about whether the ceasefire and hostage-prisoner exchange deal between Israel and Hamas, the biggest step yet toward ending two years of war, would lead to a lasting peace under U.S. President Donald Trump’s 20-point plan to end the war.
Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump expressed confidence the ceasefire would hold, saying: “They’re all tired of the fighting.” He said he believed there was a “consensus” on the next steps but acknowledged some details would still have to be worked out.
NETANYAHU: HAMAS MUST DISARM ‘EASY WAY’ OR ‘HARD WAY’
The Israeli military said the ceasefire agreement had been activated at noon local time (0900 GMT).
The first phase of Trump’s plan to halt the conflict between Israel and the Hamas militant group gives Israeli troops 24 hours to pull from positions in urban areas, although they will still hold more than half of Gaza.
Israeli police said they were preparing for Trump’s visit on Monday that officials said would include a speech to the Knesset, Israel’s parliament, the first by a U.S. president since George W. Bush in 2008.
Trump said he would head to the Middle East in coming days and planned to address Israel’s parliament in Jerusalem. He said he would also travel to Egypt and that other world leaders were expected to be present. Axios reported earlier that Trump plans to convene an international summit on Gaza while in Egypt.
The next phase of Trump’s plan calls for an international body – the “Board of Peace” – to play a role in Gaza’s post-war administration. The plan calls for Trump to lead it and includes former British Prime Minister Tony Blair.
But in a potential challenge to this element of the plan, Hamas issued a statement late on Friday rejecting what it called any “foreign guardianship,” adding that governance of Gaza was purely an internal Palestinian matter.
In a televised address, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israeli forces were staying in Gaza to ensure Hamas was disarmed: “If this is achieved the easy way, then that will be good, and if not, then it will be achieved the hard way.”
As the day wore on and it became clear troops were no longer blocking the roads into cities, an initial trickle turned into a flood of Palestinians returning from makeshift tented camps to the homes they had left behind.
Mahdi Saqla, 40, said his family had decided to set off north towards Gaza City as soon as they heard the news of the ceasefire.
“Of course there are no homes – they’ve been destroyed,” he said. “But we are happy just to return to where our homes were, even over the rubble. That too is a great joy. For two years, we’ve been suffering, displaced from place to place.”
Israel’s government ratified the ceasefire with Hamas in the early hours of Friday. Once Israeli troops have pulled back, Hamas has 72 hours to release the 20 living Israeli hostages it is still holding.
Trump said the hostages are due to “come back” on Monday.
Israel will free 250 Palestinians serving long terms in its prisons and 1,700 detainees captured during the war. Hundreds of trucks per day are expected to surge into Gaza carrying food and medical aid.
Israeli military spokesperson Brigadier General Effie Defrin urged residents of Gaza to avoid entering areas under Israeli military control: “Keep to the agreement and ensure your safety,” he said on Friday.
HAMAS GAZA LEADER SAYS HE RECEIVED GUARANTEES WAR IS OVER
Israelis and Palestinians alike rejoiced after the deal was announced, to end two years of war in which over 67,000 Palestinians have been killed, and to return the last hostages seized by Hamas in the deadly attack that provoked it.
The exiled Gaza chief of Hamas, Khalil Al-Hayya, said he had received guarantees from the United States and other mediators that the war was over.
During the Hamas-led attack on Israeli communities and a music festival on October 7, 2023, fighters killed 1,200 people and captured 251 hostages.
Twenty hostages are still believed to be alive in Gaza, while 26 are presumed dead and the fate of two is unknown. Hamas has indicated that recovering the bodies of the dead may take longer than releasing those who are alive.
HURDLES REMAIN
The accord, if fully implemented, would bring the two sides closer than any previous effort to halt the war.
Much could still go wrong. Further steps in Trump’s 20-point plan have yet to be agreed. Those include how the demolished Gaza Strip is to be ruled when fighting ends, and the ultimate fate of Hamas, which has rejected Israel’s demands it disarm.
The Hamas-run interior ministry said it would deploy security forces in areas where the Israeli army withdrew. It was not clear whether armed militants would return to the streets in significant numbers, a move Israel would see as a provocation.
Regional
Roadside bombs and gunfire kill 11 Pakistani Paramilitary Troops near Afghan border
Security officials said the attack took place in the Kurram district of north-western Pakistan, an area that has long been a flashpoint for militant activity.
Eleven Pakistani paramilitary personnel, including two officers, were killed when their convoy came under attack near the Afghan border in north-western Pakistan.
The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has claimed responsibility for the incident that took place on Tuesday night.
Security officials said the attack took place in the Kurram district of north-western Pakistan, an area that has long been a flashpoint for militant activity.
The convoy was first struck by roadside bombs before militants opened fire with automatic weapons, officials told Reuters.
A large-scale search and clearance operation has been launched in the area, but authorities have yet to issue an official statement. The army’s media wing did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
The TTP, an umbrella group of Islamist militants seeking to topple Pakistan’s government said its fighters carried out the ambush. The group has intensified attacks across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces over the past year, targeting security forces and state installations.
Islamabad has repeatedly accused the TTP of operating from sanctuaries inside Afghanistan, a claim the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) denies.
Kabul maintains that it does not allow its territory to be used for attacks against other countries and has urged dialogue to address cross-border security concerns.
Trump arrives in Israel as hostage release begins
Seven Israeli hostages freed in ceasefire deal after more than two years
Pakistan calls for dialogue with Afghanistan after deadly border clashes
Tahawol: Afghan forces attacking Pakistani posts
Saar: Afghanistan’s retaliatory attacks on Pakistan
Asia Cup drama overshadows India’s win over Pakistan
Afghanistan grants five-year tax exemption to boost cold storage investment
Emotions run high as India and Pakistan face off after May clashes
Asia Cup 2025: Afghanistan face Bangladesh in crucial Group B clash in Abu Dhabi
Twelve Pakistani soldiers killed in TTP attack in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Tahawol: Afghan forces attacking Pakistani posts
Saar: Afghanistan’s retaliatory attacks on Pakistan
Tahawol: Importance of FM Muttaqi’s trip to India in 4 years discussed
Saar: Rising tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: Islamic Emirate FM’s trip to India discussed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghan political analyst shot in Kabul
-
Sport5 days ago
Kabul gears up for AHKPL season 3, with opening ceremony scheduled for tomorrow
-
Health5 days ago
Toxic cough syrup claims lives of 14 children in India
-
Latest News5 days ago
Afghans report restrictions on Instagram, Facebook and Snapchat
-
Latest News4 days ago
Kazakhstan expresses interest in investing in Afghanistan’s gold and copper Mines
-
Regional5 days ago
Roadside bombs and gunfire kill 11 Pakistani Paramilitary Troops near Afghan border
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghanistan’s education system faces deepening crisis, UN warns
-
World4 days ago
Israel and Hamas agree to Gaza ceasefire and return of hostages