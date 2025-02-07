Shoaib Akhtar predicts Afghanistan will win semi-final spot in Champions Trophy

With the DP World ILT20 Season 3 inching closer to the mega finale on Sunday, Pakistan bowling great Shoaib Akhtar says although Sharjah Warriorz got a late start this tournament they are now playing extremely well and could lift the trophy.

Impressed by their late surge in the league, with a sensational eight-wicket win against defending champions MI Emirates last week to become the third team to qualify for the play-offs, the DP World ILT20 ambassador and commentator Akhtar said: “I think my heart goes for Sharjah Warriorz because they have started off very late when it comes to playing the tournament well.

“They gained the momentum to be in the place where they are today.”

However, the Warriorz face a tough opponent in MI Emirates in the eliminator to be played Thursday at the iconic Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

The winner of the eliminator will face Desert Vipers for a place in the Final. Backing the home team, Akhtar added: “While I don’t want to seem biased and wish to see all four teams play top quality cricket, I think it will be really good to see Sharjah go out there to claim the title.”

Speaking about his experience in the month-long league which has witnessed record-breaking performances such as Desert Vipers’ Alex Hales surpassing Pakistan’s Shoaib Malik to become the third highest run-getter in T20s with 13,511 runs after his swashbuckling 67 runs against Dubai Capitals on Wednesday. He is only behind West Indies’ Chris Gayle (14,562 runs) and Keiron Pollard (13,537 runs).

The league also saw MI Emirates’ Tom Banton score a double century this season while Dubai Capitals’ opener Shai Hope, who presently holds the green belt for highest (484) runs in the league so far also has a century to his name.

Talking about these standout performances, Akhtar said: “DP World ILT20 is getting bigger and better every year. I am honoured to be part of the league for the second time. I think the numbers tell the truth when it comes to the TRPs and reach of the tournament. You can see the quality of players performing here.”

He highlighted the depth of bowling talent in the league, and went on to underscore the performance of Afghanistan’s Fazalhaq Farooqi from MI Emirates, who leads as the highest wicket-taker amassing 20 wickets this season.

“I think Fazalhaq Farooqi is one of the greatest finds for Afghanistan. He is very good when it comes to the new ball and he is learning fast. I think he should look at the bigger picture in terms of playing for his country,” expressed Akhtar.

“Aayan also has a bright future in UAE cricket. The vision behind this league is to promote UAE cricket and this has been successfully achieved seeing the standout performances this season. Khuzaima (from Faisalabad) has also shown a lot of promise.”

On being asked what he would advice the young and upcoming pacers, Akhtar said: “I would like to see them bowl more aggressively and mix up fast bowling with bouncers and make sure that the batters are staying on the backfoot.”

“I have bowled around 23,000 balls and about 10,000 bouncers in my playing career. The stats show you how much I love aggressive, fast bowling. It’s important to bowl in good areas, and in good length. That’s what matters, that’s what will make you take wickets,” he concluded.