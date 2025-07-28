Latest News
Six killed, 30 injured in bus and truck collision in Ghazni
Local authorities in Ghazni province report that a traffic accident has claimed the lives of six people and injured 30 others.
Hamidullah Nisar, head of the Department of Information and Culture in Ghazni, confirmed to Ariana News that the incident occurred in Qarabagh district. According to him, a passenger bus collided with a cargo truck.
The cause of the accident remains unknown.
Latest News
Pakistan, Afghanistan agree to reopen Angoor Adda crossing to boost trade
The decision was made during a three-day visit to Islamabad by a high-level Afghan delegation led by Afghanistan’s Deputy Minister of Industry and Commerce.
Pakistan and Afghanistan have reached an understanding to reopen the Angoor Adda border crossing in South Waziristan, a key trade route between the two countries that has remained closed for nearly two years.
According to official sources, Pakistan has linked the reopening to the completion of essential infrastructure by the National Logistics Corporation (NLC), which is responsible for operationalizing the border terminal.
Islamabad has proposed that the crossing be opened by August 14, 2025, but if construction is not completed by then, the target date would shift to August 31, 2025, contingent on NLC readiness.
The decision was made during a three-day visit to Islamabad by a high-level Afghan delegation led by Mawlawi Ahmadullah Zahid, Afghanistan’s Deputy Minister of Industry and Commerce. The delegation held bilateral talks from July 21 to 23, 2025, focusing on trade and transit cooperation.
Angoor Adda is regarded as a strategically significant crossing for trade and movement between the two countries. Its reopening is expected to revitalize commerce and provide a new channel for Afghan exports.
During the discussions, the Afghan side also raised the issue of blockage of its exports to India via Pakistan, citing provisions of the Afghanistan-Pakistan Transit Trade Agreement (APTTA) 2010, which allows Afghan goods to be transported through Pakistan to third countries, including India, via the Wagah border.
The Afghan delegation noted that since May 2025, Pakistan has stopped permitting Afghan consignments to cross into India. In response, Pakistani officials stated that, due to heightened tensions with New Delhi, Islamabad has suspended third-country trade with India through its territory.
Latest News
Foreign tourist injured in traffic accident in Kandahar
The tourist sustained minor injuries and was quickly transferred to Mirwais Regional Hospital for medical treatment.
Local authorities in Kandahar province have reported that a foreign tourist was injured in a traffic accident in Daman district earlier today.
Asadullah Jamshid, spokesperson for the Kandahar Police Command, told Ariana News that the incident occurred around 8:00 AM on Monday (July 28) in the Arghistan Bridge area of Daman district.
According to Jamshid, the tourist — a citizen of Poland — was en route to Spin Boldak district when his vehicle collided with another vehicle.
The tourist sustained minor injuries and was quickly transferred to Mirwais Regional Hospital for medical treatment.
Health officials at the hospital have confirmed that the injured individual is in stable condition and did not suffer any serious harm.
Latest News
Afghanistan and Iran discuss legal pathways for Afghan workers through work permits
Afghanistan and Iran are exploring formal mechanisms to regulate Afghan labor in Iran through legal work permits, according to a statement from the Iranian Embassy in Kabul on Sunday.
Alireza Bikdeli, Iran’s acting ambassador in Kabul, held talks with Abdul Manan Omari, Afghanistan’s Acting Minister of Labor and Social Affairs, to advance bilateral cooperation on labor and social affairs.
The two sides emphasized the need to finalize a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Iran’s Ministry of Cooperatives, Labor, and Social Welfare and Afghanistan’s Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs.
The proposed MoU would establish a framework under which nationals from both countries could work legally, provided they obtain official work permits issued by employers. These permits would form the basis for visa issuance and legal residency status for Afghan workers in Iran.
The move comes amid increasing deportations of undocumented Afghan migrants by Iran, raising humanitarian and economic concerns on both sides of the border.
Iranian officials have acknowledged the critical role Afghan labor plays in the country’s economy. The Tehran Construction Association recently warned that the ongoing departure of Afghan workers is severely impacting the construction sector. According to Iraj Rahbar, head of the association, over 50% of construction workers in Tehran were Afghan nationals prior to the recent wave of deportations.
Observers say a formalized labor agreement could help stabilize workforce needs in Iran while providing legal protections and predictable income for Afghan workers, many of whom have historically been vulnerable to exploitation due to their undocumented status.
Both governments are expected to continue negotiations on the MoU in the coming weeks.
