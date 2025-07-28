Latest News
Afghanistan launches program to send skilled workers to Qatar
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) officially launched a program on Monday to send 2,000 skilled and professional Afghan workers to Qatar, marking a significant step in efforts to reduce unemployment and provide legal migration pathways.
Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Abdul Ghani Baradar, Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, stated that the Islamic Emirate has introduced various initiatives to combat poverty and joblessness. One of the key strategies, he noted, is facilitating the legal deployment of Afghan workers abroad.
“The legal deployment of Afghan workers to foreign countries will play a vital role in reducing unemployment, improving the economic conditions of citizens, strengthening trade and economic relations with host nations, bringing countries closer together, and enhancing Afghanistan’s international reputation,” Baradar said.
Abdul Manan Omari, Acting Minister of Labor and Social Affairs, expressed optimism that the initiative will help reduce illegal migration. He added that, alongside Qatar, the ministry has entered into talks with other countries including Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.
“This process will be ongoing. If other countries also provide opportunities, illegal migration can be transformed into safe and legal pathways,” Omari stated.
From the diplomatic perspective, Mohammad Naeem, Deputy Minister for Finance and Administration at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, emphasized the broader impact of the initiative.
“It represents progress in economic, political, and cultural relations between countries. Governments exist to serve the people. The needs of the people bring them closer to their governments, which must align their policies accordingly,” he said.
This program marks the first time Afghanistan has taken formal steps to send its workforce abroad through legal and organized channels. Until now, many Afghan workers have been employed illegally in various countries around the world.
Six killed, 30 injured in bus and truck collision in Ghazni
Local authorities in Ghazni province report that a traffic accident has claimed the lives of six people and injured 30 others.
Hamidullah Nisar, head of the Department of Information and Culture in Ghazni, confirmed to Ariana News that the incident occurred in Qarabagh district. According to him, a passenger bus collided with a cargo truck.
The cause of the accident remains unknown.
Pakistan, Afghanistan agree to reopen Angoor Adda crossing to boost trade
The decision was made during a three-day visit to Islamabad by a high-level Afghan delegation led by Afghanistan’s Deputy Minister of Industry and Commerce.
Pakistan and Afghanistan have reached an understanding to reopen the Angoor Adda border crossing in South Waziristan, a key trade route between the two countries that has remained closed for nearly two years.
According to official sources, Pakistan has linked the reopening to the completion of essential infrastructure by the National Logistics Corporation (NLC), which is responsible for operationalizing the border terminal.
Islamabad has proposed that the crossing be opened by August 14, 2025, but if construction is not completed by then, the target date would shift to August 31, 2025, contingent on NLC readiness.
The decision was made during a three-day visit to Islamabad by a high-level Afghan delegation led by Mawlawi Ahmadullah Zahid, Afghanistan’s Deputy Minister of Industry and Commerce. The delegation held bilateral talks from July 21 to 23, 2025, focusing on trade and transit cooperation.
Angoor Adda is regarded as a strategically significant crossing for trade and movement between the two countries. Its reopening is expected to revitalize commerce and provide a new channel for Afghan exports.
During the discussions, the Afghan side also raised the issue of blockage of its exports to India via Pakistan, citing provisions of the Afghanistan-Pakistan Transit Trade Agreement (APTTA) 2010, which allows Afghan goods to be transported through Pakistan to third countries, including India, via the Wagah border.
The Afghan delegation noted that since May 2025, Pakistan has stopped permitting Afghan consignments to cross into India. In response, Pakistani officials stated that, due to heightened tensions with New Delhi, Islamabad has suspended third-country trade with India through its territory.
Foreign tourist injured in traffic accident in Kandahar
The tourist sustained minor injuries and was quickly transferred to Mirwais Regional Hospital for medical treatment.
Local authorities in Kandahar province have reported that a foreign tourist was injured in a traffic accident in Daman district earlier today.
Asadullah Jamshid, spokesperson for the Kandahar Police Command, told Ariana News that the incident occurred around 8:00 AM on Monday (July 28) in the Arghistan Bridge area of Daman district.
According to Jamshid, the tourist — a citizen of Poland — was en route to Spin Boldak district when his vehicle collided with another vehicle.
The tourist sustained minor injuries and was quickly transferred to Mirwais Regional Hospital for medical treatment.
Health officials at the hospital have confirmed that the injured individual is in stable condition and did not suffer any serious harm.
