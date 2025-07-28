Afghanistan launches program to send skilled workers to Qatar

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) officially launched a program on Monday to send 2,000 skilled and professional Afghan workers to Qatar, marking a significant step in efforts to reduce unemployment and provide legal migration pathways.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Abdul Ghani Baradar, Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, stated that the Islamic Emirate has introduced various initiatives to combat poverty and joblessness. One of the key strategies, he noted, is facilitating the legal deployment of Afghan workers abroad.

“The legal deployment of Afghan workers to foreign countries will play a vital role in reducing unemployment, improving the economic conditions of citizens, strengthening trade and economic relations with host nations, bringing countries closer together, and enhancing Afghanistan’s international reputation,” Baradar said.

Abdul Manan Omari, Acting Minister of Labor and Social Affairs, expressed optimism that the initiative will help reduce illegal migration. He added that, alongside Qatar, the ministry has entered into talks with other countries including Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.

“This process will be ongoing. If other countries also provide opportunities, illegal migration can be transformed into safe and legal pathways,” Omari stated.

From the diplomatic perspective, Mohammad Naeem, Deputy Minister for Finance and Administration at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, emphasized the broader impact of the initiative.

“It represents progress in economic, political, and cultural relations between countries. Governments exist to serve the people. The needs of the people bring them closer to their governments, which must align their policies accordingly,” he said.

This program marks the first time Afghanistan has taken formal steps to send its workforce abroad through legal and organized channels. Until now, many Afghan workers have been employed illegally in various countries around the world.