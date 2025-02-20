Sport
Statement win for New Zealand in the Champions Trophy 2025 opener
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said in a statement later that “Fakhar Zaman is being assessed and examined for a muscular sprain and further updates will be provided in due course.”
The Mitchell Santner-led side are off to a sizzling start in the Champions Trophy 2025, beating hosts Pakistan with a sensational overall performance, powered by centuries from Will Young and Tom Latham.
Chasing a daunting target of 321, the host nation lost opener Saud Shakeel in the fourth over of the chase, and from then on the Mohammad Rizwan-led team never really looked well settled in the chase.
After the dismissal of Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan tried to rebuild the innings with Babar Azam, but an unbelievable catch from Glenn Phillips at backward point saw the Pakistan skipper walk back to the dugout for just three runs.
A pall of gloom was however cast over Pakistan’s Champions Trophy title defence as opener Zaman pulled up injured on the second delivery of their first match.
Making a diving attempt while fielding in the deep, Zaman was seen in discomfort and was tended to by the physio before he was forced off the field.
Zaman had been a prolific feature of the Pakistan squad when they won their first-ever Champions Trophy title in 2017.
Pakistan’s title defence at home had already been dealt a blow when Saim Ayub was ruled out of the tournament after he twisted his ankle during the Test series in South Africa.
India to tackle Bangladesh in Dubai
The UAE leg of the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy will commence today, Thursday February 20, when India faces Bangladesh.
India, the finalists at the most recent edition of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup and winners of last year’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, will look to make an impact in the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy from the word go, by getting one over Bangladesh in their tournament starter.
The side are no strangers to success in the global event, having previously secured title wins in 2002 (co-winners with Sri Lanka), and 2013.
But this time around, Rohit Sharma’s side will be without their finest bowling asset, Jasprit Bumrah, and have banked on a spin-heavy setup to get the job done for them in the tournament.
Their opponents first-up are also good exponents of spin, and have the capacity to dish out a surprise in big events. The Tigers will take inspiration from their 2007 heroics against India, and will back their experienced players to come good on Thursday.
This match will be played at the Dubai International Stadium from 1:30 pm Kabul time.
Cricket fans across the country can watch all Champions Trophy matches live on Ariana Television.
Fans can tune in from 12:30pm for the pre-match show.
For updates, fixtures and schedules be sure to follow Ariana Television and Ariana News’ digital platforms.
Sport
Nabi says Champions Trophy not his swansong, ‘dreams of playing with son’
“I’m still thinking (about the future). These might not be my last ODIs, I will probably play less ODIs and give chances to the youngsters to build experience,” Nabi said.
Afghanistan’s seasoned all-rounder Mohammad Nabi said this week he will not be retiring anytime soon and instead dreams of playing with his 18-year-old son Hassan Eisakhil, who represented Afghanistan at the Under-19 World Cup last year.
“It’s my dream. Hopefully, we can do it. He is doing very well … he is a hard worker and I’m also pushing him to do work.
“I want him to make his own goals, if you want to get to be a high-level cricketer, you have to work hard. It’s not enough to make 50 or 60, you have to score 100-plus.
“He’s listening and pushing all the time. When he can talk to me, I try to give him advice to give him confidence for the game.”
Nabi said in November last year that he would not play ODIs after the Champions Trophy. However, his comments this week come on the eve of the tournament, which gets underway in Pakistan on Wednesday, February 19.
For Nabi and the rest of his team, it will be their debut appearance at the tournament.
In 2009, a 24-year-old Mohammad Nabi was part of Afghanistan’s first-ever ODI playing XI. Now, at 40, the veteran all-rounder is preparing to represent his country once again.
Despite his age, Nabi has no plans of calling it quits and says he remains eager to continue playing for the national team.
“I’ve discussed with the senior players and in the high-level games, maybe or maybe not, we’ll see. It will depend on my fitness.”
Fresh off winning the Bangladesh Premier League with Fortune Barishal, Nabi is a key member of Afghanistan’s ICC Champions Trophy 2025 squad and believes the confidence from his recent outings add to his positive state of mind going into the upcoming tournament.
“The preparations for the Champions Trophy have been good,” Nabi said. “I did three sessions with the national team in Abu Dhabi so I’m in good shape.
“Winning the BPL gave me more confidence, from a tough position in the final. In the whole tournament, we did really well and my performances were good as well, bowling and also batting, I helped finish the job in four or five matches,” he said.
While Nabi brings in a wealth of experience, the Afghan lineup for the Champions Trophy is also equipped with fresh faces ready to make a mark at the big stage.
Among them, 20-year-old spinner Nangialai Kharoti has earned a strong backing from Nabi.
“He’s a youngster, who has been doing really well over the last two years. He’s a very good spinner but he’s a good fielder as well. He bowled really well against South Africa and Ireland in Sharjah.
“Hopefully he can get some more wickets in the Champions Trophy, it would be good for the team.”
Kharoti adds to the fierce spin unit of Afghanistan led by the inimitable Rashid Khan, who recently surpassed Dwayne Bravo to become the leading wicket-taker in T20 cricket.
Nabi, Afghanistan’s former captain, remains a key figure in Afghanistan’s squad, which is aiming for a semi-final berth in the Champions Trophy.
Drawn in Group B alongside England, Australia, and South Africa, Afghanistan have assembled a power-packed squad, well-suited to subcontinent conditions.
The team’s first match will be on Friday against South Africa.
Once again Ariana Radio & Television Network (ATN) will ensure cricket fans across the country can watch all Champions Trophy matches live on Ariana Television!
For updates, fixtures and schedules be sure to follow Ariana Television and Ariana News’ digital platforms.
Sport
Naderi outplays Hotak to clinch Ariana Snooker Championship 2025 title
The 32-year-old, who is ranked No. 2 in Afghanistan, defeated Rayees Khan Hotak 7-6 in a thrilling final.
After a thrilling week of first-class snooker, this year’s Ariana Snooker Championship wrapped up on Monday with Naveed Naderi lifting the trophy.
Sixteen of the country’s top snooker players took part in the tournament – many of whom were teenagers.
Wahidullah Asghari, the head of Afghanistan Billiards and Snooker Federation, said after Monday’s final that there was solid talent among players in the country, especially the young ones.
“Our young players showcased their talents and abilities in these competitions with their nice performances. The talents promised us that a very bright and shining future awaits this federation.”
The tournament was organized by Ariana Radio and Television Network (ATN) and broadcast live across the country. This was part of ATN’s commitment to the development of sport and the sport community of Afghanistan.
For sports fans however, ATN will soon broadcast another exciting event across the country.
Next up will be the long-awaited and much anticipated ICC Champions Trophy which gets underway on Wednesday in Pakistan.
Fans can watch the tournament live and exclusively on Ariana Television.
Sport
Ex-Pakistan captain says Rashid is greater than legendary cricketer Wasim Akram
In 2018 he became the youngest cricketer to top the ICC ODI bowling rankings, the youngest man to captain an international side, and the fastest to 100 ODI wickets.
Former Pakistan cricket captain Rashid Latif has boldly stated that Afghanistan’s star cricketer Rashid Khan is a greater cricketer than legendary bowler Wasim Akram.
Akram is widely regarded as one of the greatest bowlers of all time and is often referred to as The Sultan of Swing. He was part of the Pakistani squad which won the 1992 Cricket World Cup and he was instrumental in shaping Pakistan’s pace attack for over a decade.
Rashid on the other hand made his debut for an inexperienced Afghanistan team in international cricket in 2015 at the age of 17. He quickly rose to almost global superstar status and is now among the first names on wish lists of league teams around the world.
In 2018 he became the youngest cricketer to top the ICC ODI bowling rankings, the youngest man to captain an international side, and the fastest to 100 ODI wickets.
In December 2020, he was named the ICC Men’s T20I Player of the Decade and he has since gone on to notch up countless more records – his latest being the highest wicket-taker in T20 history.
Rashid went past previous record-holder Dwayne Bravo’s tally of 631 wickets during South Africa’s league tournament early this month.
After breaking Trinidadian Bravo’s record, Rashid said: “It’s a great achievement.”
“I never thought about it, if you asked 10 years before this if I would get there. It’s a proud feeling to be from Afghanistan and to be at that level where you top the table.”
And topping the table he certainly is, with cricket experts like Latif noting that Rashid was instrumental in helping the Afghanistan cricket team become more well-known and for putting them on the map.
“He is greater than Wasim Akram. I am sorry to say, but Rashid’s stature is bigger,” said Latif.
“I have only one piece of advice for Rashid Khan — improve your Test team and play more Test matches against Pakistan.”
Latif’s comments come just days before the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 gets underway in Pakistan. Once again, Afghanistan will be eager to make a mark on the global stage.
Led by key players like Rashid, Mohammad Nabi, and Rahmanullah Gurbaz, the Afghan team will take to the field as a competitive force in world cricket.
Their spin-heavy attack, coupled with an improving batting lineup, makes them a dangerous team capable of causing major upsets.
Cricket fans meanwhile can stay tuned to Ariana Radio & Television Network (ATN) as all Champions Trophy matches will be broadcast live across the country from Wednesday February 19.
