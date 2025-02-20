Statement win for New Zealand in the Champions Trophy 2025 opener

(Last Updated On: )

The Mitchell Santner-led side are off to a sizzling start in the Champions Trophy 2025, beating hosts Pakistan with a sensational overall performance, powered by centuries from Will Young and Tom Latham.

Chasing a daunting target of 321, the host nation lost opener Saud Shakeel in the fourth over of the chase, and from then on the Mohammad Rizwan-led team never really looked well settled in the chase.

After the dismissal of Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan tried to rebuild the innings with Babar Azam, but an unbelievable catch from Glenn Phillips at backward point saw the Pakistan skipper walk back to the dugout for just three runs.

A pall of gloom was however cast over Pakistan’s Champions Trophy title defence as opener Zaman pulled up injured on the second delivery of their first match.

Making a diving attempt while fielding in the deep, Zaman was seen in discomfort and was tended to by the physio before he was forced off the field.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said in a statement later that “Fakhar Zaman is being assessed and examined for a muscular sprain and further updates will be provided in due course.”

Zaman had been a prolific feature of the Pakistan squad when they won their first-ever Champions Trophy title in 2017.

Pakistan’s title defence at home had already been dealt a blow when Saim Ayub was ruled out of the tournament after he twisted his ankle during the Test series in South Africa.

India to tackle Bangladesh in Dubai

The UAE leg of the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy will commence today, Thursday February 20, when India faces Bangladesh.

India, the finalists at the most recent edition of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup and winners of last year’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, will look to make an impact in the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy from the word go, by getting one over Bangladesh in their tournament starter.

The side are no strangers to success in the global event, having previously secured title wins in 2002 (co-winners with Sri Lanka), and 2013.

But this time around, Rohit Sharma’s side will be without their finest bowling asset, Jasprit Bumrah, and have banked on a spin-heavy setup to get the job done for them in the tournament.

Their opponents first-up are also good exponents of spin, and have the capacity to dish out a surprise in big events. The Tigers will take inspiration from their 2007 heroics against India, and will back their experienced players to come good on Thursday.

This match will be played at the Dubai International Stadium from 1:30 pm Kabul time.

Cricket fans across the country can watch all Champions Trophy matches live on Ariana Television.

Fans can tune in from 12:30pm for the pre-match show.

For updates, fixtures and schedules be sure to follow Ariana Television and Ariana News’ digital platforms.