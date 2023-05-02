World
Sudan conflict could prompt 800,000 people to flee, UN says
The United Nations warned on Monday that the conflict in Sudan could force 800,000 people to flee the country as battles between rival military factions persisted in the capital despite a supposed ceasefire, Reuters reported.
Hundreds of people have been killed and thousands wounded over 16 days of battles since disputes between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) erupted into conflict on April 15.
The crisis has unleashed a humanitarian disaster, damaged swathes of Khartoum, risked drawing in regional powers and reignited conflict in the Darfur region.
Many fear for their lives in the power struggle between the army chief and RSF head, who shared control of the government after a 2021 coup but fell out over a planned transition to civilian rule, Reuters reported.
Both sides agreed on Sunday to extend a much-violated truce by 72 hours, and the U.N. told Reuters the rival forces may hold ceasefire talks in Saudi Arabia. But air strikes and artillery rang out on Monday as smoke hung over Khartoum and neighbouring cities.
U.N. official Raouf Mazou said the body’s refugee agency was planning for an exodus of 815,000 people including 580,000 Sudanese as well as foreign refugees now living in the country. The country’s population numbers 46 million.
Some 73,000 have already left Sudan, he said.
Egypt reported 40,000 Sudanese had crossed its border, and those who made the journey said conditions were arduous. Others have gone to Chad, South Sudan and Ethiopia, or sailed across the Red Sea to Saudi Arabia on evacuation boats, read the report.
At least 528 people have been killed and 4,599 wounded, the health ministry said. The United Nations has reported a similar number of dead but believes the real toll is much higher.
Foreign governments pulled out their citizens over the past week in air, sea and land operations, though several countries ended efforts. The U.S. government said on Monday that its convoys from Khartoum to the Red Sea harbour of Port Sudan evacuated more than 700 people over the weekend.
Britain said it was exploring ways to provide humanitarian assistance to Sudan along with its international allies, the United Nations and aid organisations after evacuating nearly 2,200 people.
Meanwhile, those Sudanese who stayed behind faced hardship and danger, Reuters reported.
“I show up to work for two or three hours then I close up because it’s not safe,” said Abdelbagi, a barber in Khartoum who said he had to keep working because prices were rising.
People who ventured onto the streets on Monday were shocked by the transformation.
“We saw dead bodies. The industrial area that was all looted. We saw people carrying TVs on their backs and big sacks looted from factories,” said resident Mohamed Ezzeldin.
Power and water supplies are uncertain, there is little food or fuel, most hospitals and clinics are out of service and soaring transport costs are making it ever harder to leave, read the report.
The U.N. and other aid organisations have cut services, though the World Food Programme said it was resuming operations in more secure areas on Monday after staff were killed early in the war.
“The scale and speed of what is unfolding in Sudan is unprecedented,” said Martin Griffiths, a senior U.N. official for humanitarian and emergency relief who will visit Sudan on Tuesday.
Victoria, one of the tea sellers who used to dot Khartoum’s streets before the fighting began, said her children are struggling to understand what is happening.
“So I risk my life to try to work and if God helps me, I’ll get them some food, and if he doesn’t I’ll keep trying. But just sitting useless doesn’t help and being scared doesn’t help,” she said.
Jamila, a woman still in Khartoum with her family, is only eating one meal a day because so little food is available. RSF troops are stationed in front of their house and refuse to leave. “The sound of fighting is in our ears all day,” she said.
Both sides said on Monday they were making progress without commenting directly on the ceasefire violations, Reuters reported.
The army said it had cut RSF’s combat effectiveness by half and stopped it trying to reinforce its positions in the capital. The RSF said it still controls main locations of Khartoum and was itself beating back army reinforcements.
Mexico bus plunges off cliff, at least 18 die
At least 18 people were killed and 33 injured when a bus fell off a cliff in western Mexico, Reuters quoted local authorities said Sunday.
The prosecutor’s office in Nayarit, the state where the accident occurred, said the vehicle fell some 15 meters (49.21 ft) down a ravine on Saturday night, on a highway that connects state capital Tepic and the tourist destination of Puerto Vallarta.
“From the first moment, we have worked in a coordinated manner with the various federal and state authorities to provide immediate attention to victims,” the prosecutor’s office said in a statement shared on Twitter.
Authorities reported that 11 women and seven men were killed. At least 11 minors have been transferred to hospitals for medical attention, read the report.
Five dead in Texas shooting, armed suspect on the loose
A man shot dead five neighbors including an 8-year-old boy after some of them had asked him to stop shooting a semiautomatic rifle in his front yard in Cleveland, Texas, because it was keeping their baby awake, Reuters quoted police said on Saturday.
Police were still looking for the suspect, who used an AR-15-style rifle in the shooting late inside the neighbors’ home on Friday, San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers said.
Sheriffs deputies were joined by FBI agents as they continued searching for the suspect, Francisco Oropeza, 38, in a nearby wooded area 18 hours after the attack, Capers said.
“We are tracking him with dogs and men on horseback and drones in the air,” Capers said. Law enforcement had found an abandoned cellphone and some discarded clothing in the search area, Capers said.
He was quoted as saying by other news outlets that all the victims were shot in the head “almost execution-style.”
Police said all five victims were from Honduras, read the report.
Officials from Capers’ office received a call from Cleveland, which is located about 45 miles north of Houston, about harassment at around 11:31 p.m. When they reached the scene they found several victims who had been shot, Capers said.
There were a total of 10 people in the house when the attack took place, Capers said, five of whom survived.
The victims were identified as Sonia Argentina Guzman, 25; Diana Velazquez Alvarado, 21; Julisa Molina Rivera, 31; Jose Jonathan Casarez, 18; and Daniel Enrique Laso, 8. They were all believed to be living in the house, but were not members of a single family, according to the FBI.
Enrique Reina, the foreign minister of Honduras, said the Honduran consulate was in contact with the authorities in Texas, Reuters reported.
“We demand that the full weight of the law be applied against the person responsible for this crime,” he wrote on Twitter.
The suspect stepped out of his house on Friday night and started shooting off rounds in his yard, which is when some of the victims stepped out to confront him, Capers said.
“The man walked over to the fence, said ‘Hey, we’re trying to keep the baby asleep in here,'” Capers said.
Both parties then went back to their houses. Oropeza “topped off his magazine, and walked down his driveway” onto the street then “into the people’s house and started shooting, Capers said.
Police had been called to Oropeza’s house on a couple of previous occasions over complaints about noise he was making shooting his gun in his yard, Capers said.
Sudan war rages despite truce pledges
Strikes by air, tanks and artillery rocked Sudan’s capital, Khartoum, and the adjacent city of Bahri on Friday, witnesses said, mocking a 72-hour truce extension announced by the army and a rival paramilitary force.
Hundreds have been killed and tens of thousands have fled for their lives in a power struggle between the army and Rapid Support Forces (RSF) that erupted on April 15 and disabled an internationally backed transition toward democratic elections, Reuters reported.
The fighting has also reawakened a two-decade-old conflict in the western Darfur region where scores have died this week.
In the Khartoum area, heavy gunfire and detonations rattled residential neighborhoods. Plumes of smoke rose above Bahri.
“We hear the sounds of planes and explosions. We don’t know when this hell will end,” said Bahri resident Mahasin al-Awad, 65. “We’re in a constant state of fear.”
The army has been deploying jets or drones on RSF forces in neighborhoods across the capital. Many residents are pinned down by urban warfare with scant food, fuel, water and power.
At least 512 people have been killed and close to 4,200 wounded, according to the United Nations, which believes the real toll is much higher. The Sudan Doctors Union said at least 387 civilians had been killed, Reuters reported.
The RSF accused the army of violating an internationally brokered ceasefire with air strikes on its bases in Omdurman, Khartoum’s sister city at the confluence of the Blue and White Nile rivers, and Mount Awliya.
The army blamed the RSF for violations.
The ceasefire is supposed to last until Sunday at midnight.
The violence has sent tens of thousands of refugees across Sudan’s borders and threatens to compound instability across a volatile swathe of Africa between the Sahel and the Red Sea.
“From the war planes to the tanks and rockets, we had no other option than to leave,” said Sudanese man Motaz Ahmed, who arrived in Egypt’s capital Cairo after a five-day trip. “We left behind our homes, our work, our belongings, our vehicles, everything, so we can take our children and parents to safety.”
Foreign governments airlifted diplomats and citizens to safety over the past week. Britain said its evacuations would end on Saturday as demand for spots on planes had declined.
The U.S. said several hundred Americans had departed Sudan by land, sea or air. A convoy of buses carrying 300 Americans left Khartoum late on Friday on a 525-mile trip to the Red Sea in the first U.S.-organized evacuation effort for citizens, the New York Times reported.
