Climate Change
Sydney beats 1950 rainfall record with 3 wet months to spare
Australia’s largest city, Sydney, has been soaked by its wettest year on record with almost three months of expected above-average rain to spare.
The city of 5 million people beat its 1950 record of 2,194 millimeters (86.4 inches) at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday when 27.2 mm (1.07 in) of rain had fallen at the Observatory Hill rain gauge since morning, Australia’s Bureau of Meteorology said. Records at Observatory Hill go back to 1859, AP reported.
Heavy rain is forecast to continue across Sydney and other parts of southeast Australia, peaking on Saturday.
The Bureau of Meteorology last month declared that a La Niña weather pattern, which is associated with above-average rainfall in eastern Australia, was underway in the Pacific.
The bureau forecast that the La Niña event may peak during the current Southern Hemisphere spring and return to neutral conditions early next year.
La Niña is the cooler flip side of the better-known drying El Niño pattern. La Niña occurs when equatorial trade winds become stronger, changing ocean surface currents and drawing up cooler deep water.
It is the third La Niña since 2019 became Australia’s hottest and driest year on record.
That year came to a catastrophic conclusion with wildfires fueled by drought that directly or indirectly killed more than 400 people, destroyed more than 3,000 homes and razed 19 million hectares (47 million acres) of woods, farmland and city fringes.
Sydney was among several southeast Australian cities that were shrouded in acrid wildfire smoke during the Southern Hemisphere summer of 2019-20.
Sydney had its wettest July on record this year after only two weeks, passing the 1950 record of 336.1 mm (13.2 in) on the way to a total of 404 mm (15.9 in).
March broke a 1942 record of 521.4 mm (20.5 in) when 554 mm (21.8 in) of rain fell.
The ongoing deluge will see rivers in New South Wales state swollen by moderate-to-major flooding, affecting towns including Tamworth, Dubbo and Bathurst, authorities said.
Climate Change
Climate change made summer drought 20 times more likely
Drought that stretched across three continents this summer — drying out large parts of Europe, the United States and China — was made 20 times more likely by climate change, according to a new study.
Drought dried up major rivers, destroyed crops, sparked wildfire, threatened aquatic species and led to water restrictions in Europe. It struck places already plagued by drying in the U.S., like the West, but also places where drought is more rare, like the Northeast. China also just had its driest summer in 60 years, leaving its famous Yangtze river half its normal width, AP reported.
Researchers from World Weather Attribution, a group of scientists from around the world who study the link between extreme weather and climate change, say this type of drought would only happen once every 400 years across the Northern Hemisphere if not for human-caused climate change. Now they expect these conditions to repeat every 20 years, given how much the climate has warmed.
Ecological disasters like the widespread drought and then massive flooding in Pakistan, are the “fingerprints of climate change,” Maarten van Aalst, a climate scientist at Columbia University and study co-author, said.
“The impacts are very clear to people and are hitting hard,” he said, “not just in poor countries, like the flooding Pakistan …. but also in some of the richest parts of the world, like western central Europe.”
To figure out the influence of climate change on drying in the Northern Hemisphere, scientists analyzed weather data, computer simulations and soil moisture throughout the regions, excluding tropical areas. They found that climate change made dry soil conditions much more likely over the last several months.
This analysis was done using the warming the climate has already experienced so far, 1.2 degrees Celsius (2.2 degrees Fahrenheit), but climate scientists have warned the climate will get warmer, and the authors of the study accounted for that.
With an additional 0.8 degrees C degrees warming, this type of drought will happen once every 10 years in western Central Europe and every year throughout the Northern Hemisphere, said Dominik Schumacher, a climate scientist at ETH Zurich, a university in Switzerland.
“We’re seeing these compounding and cascading effect across sectors and across regions,” van Aalst said. “One way to reduce those impacts (is) to reduce emissions.”
Climate Change
Avalanche in the Indian Himalayas kills at least 19 climbers
At least 19 people are confirmed dead after an avalanche struck climbers in the Indian Himalayas, authorities said Friday, with bad weather hampering the fourth day of search and rescue efforts.
A group of climbing trainees and instructors were caught in Tuesday’s massive snowslide near the summit of Mount Draupadi ka Danda II in the northern state of Uttarakhand.
“Nineteen bodies have been recovered. 10 people are still missing,” state disaster agency spokesperson Ridhim Aggarwal told AFP.
“Rescue operations have resumed for the day but are subject to weather,” she added. “The weather is bad.”
Police, disaster authorities and the Indian air force have been mobilised to help with search efforts, with 32 people successfully rescued from the mountain despite snow and rainfall.
An advance helicopter landing ground had been prepared near the site of the avalanche at 4,900 metres (16,000 feet) above sea level, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police said Thursday.
Sunil Lalwani, one of the rescued trainee climbers, credited the instructors for saving many lives.
“We were 50-100 metres from the summit with our instructors ahead of us, when suddenly an avalanche hit us and took everyone down,” Lalwani was quoted as saying by the Hindustan Times on Thursday.
“It happened in a matter of seconds and we were dumped in a crevasse. We were somehow able to breathe… It’s because of them that we are alive today.”
Among the bodies recovered earlier in the week was that of climber Savita Kanswal, who had summited Everest this year.
Kanswal was an instructor with the expedition and had been feted by the climbing community for summiting the world’s highest peak and nearby Makalu in just 16 days – a women’s record.
Climate Change
For flooded inland Florida, Hurricane Ian saved the worst for last
Hurricane Ian carried a one-two punch for the inland Florida city of Arcadia and its surrounding county.Located 50 miles north of Fort Myers and about 50 miles east of the Gulf Coast, Arcadia first suffered the immediate effects of the Category 4 storm as it swept east, bringing torrential rains and hurricane-force winds to the interior of the state.
A second blow came when the Peace River, which twists past Arcadia on its way to the Gulf of Mexico, spilled over its banks. Normally a slow-moving waterway where kayakers coexist with alligators, the river inundated parts of the city and many of the surrounding farms and cattle ranches, Reuters reported.
In coastal Florida, utilities are still trying to restore power, especially in the Fort Myers area, which felt the brunt of the storm. But further inland, extensive flooding triggered by the storm persists in much of DeSoto County, including Arcadia.
Some homes there could only be reached this week by boat or by wading through chest-deep water. In a nearby park, camping trailers bobbed like corks in an oily sea of floodwater that sprawled over the pancake-flat landscape in all directions.
Flooding of such a magnitude has never happened on the Peace River “in anyone’s lifetime,” said Sara Walker, a DeSoto County official, who described it as an event expected to occur only once every 500 years.
Inland flooding, which shut down parts of Florida’s interstate highways for days, is a grim reminder that hurricane damage is not limited to coastal areas.
In the days following hurricanes, water runoff can dangerously swell rivers, a phenomenon called sheet flow. The U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has said that more than half of deaths related to hurricanes are typically related to inland floods.
Walker said officials have not confirmed any deaths in DeSoto County related to Ian, which killed at least 100 people statewide. But inland flooding in Florida is likely to contribute significantly to damages caused by a hurricane that will cost insurers an estimated $57 billion.
Plumber Jamie Buenger, 52, has been forced to sleep in his truck after the Peace River flooded his home and made it inaccessible except by boat. He has not been able yet to check how badly it has been damaged because downed power lines and trees make travelling through the floodwater too dangerous.
“The hard part is going to be when you go in, go through your belongings, filling up garbage cans,” he said. “That’s when it’s really going to hit you.”
The National Weather Service forecasts that the area around the Peace River will remain a major flood zone until Saturday.
Neighbor Tom D’Angelo, 60, a retired firefighter, said the house he shares with his wife and two grandchildren near the Peace River was destroyed, along with his camper and truck.
