Syria rebels say they reached Aleppo city in surprise sweep

Syrian rebels opposed to President Bashar al-Assad said on Friday they had reached the heart of the northern city of Aleppo, after a surprise sweep through government-held towns and nearly a decade after having been forced out of the city.

The opposition fighters, led by group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, launched an incursion on Wednesday into a dozen towns and villages in the northern province of Aleppo, which was controlled by Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's government, backed by both Iran and Russia, Reuters reported.

They made quick progress and by late Friday, an operations room representing the offensive said rebels were sweeping through various neighbourhoods of the city.

Assad and his allies Russia, Iran and regional Shi'ite militias had retaken all of Aleppo city in late 2016, with insurgents agreeing to withdraw after months of bombardment and siege in a battle that turned the tide against the opposition.

Rebel commander in the Jaish al-Izza rebel brigade Mustafa Abdul Jaber said the speedy advance was due to insufficient Iran-backed manpower in the broader province. Iran's allies in the region have suffered a series of blows at the hands of Israel as the Gaza war expanded to the Middle East.

Opposition sources in touch with Turkish intelligence say Turkey had given a green light to the offensive.

But Turkish foreign ministry spokesperson Oncu Keceli said Turkey sought to avoid greater instability in the region and had warned that recent attacks undermined de-escalation agreements.

The attack was the biggest since March 2020, when Russia and Turkey agreed to a deal to de-escalate the conflict.

CIVILIANS KILLED IN FIGHTING

Syrian state television denied rebels had reached the city and said Russia was providing Syria's military with air support.

The Syrian military said it continued to confront the attack, saying in a statement it had inflicted heavy losses on the insurgents in the countryside of Aleppo and Idlib.

David Carden, U.N. Deputy Regional Humanitarian Coordinator for the Syria Crisis, said: "We’re deeply alarmed by the situation unfolding in northwest Syria."

"Relentless attacks over the past three days have claimed the lives of at least 27 civilians, including children as young as eight years old," he told Reuters.

"Civilians and civilian infrastructure are not targets and must be protected under International Humanitarian Law."

Syrian state news agency SANA said four civilians including two students were killed on Friday in Aleppo by insurgent shelling of university student dormitories.

It was not clear if they were among the 27 dead reported by the U.N. official.

Russian and Syrian warplanes bombed the area near the border with Turkey on Thursday to try to push back an insurgent offensive that has captured territory for the first time in years, Syrian army and rebel sources said.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow regarded the rebel attack as a violation of Syria's sovereignty and wanted the authorities to act fast to regain control.

"As for the situation around Aleppo, it is an attack on Syrian sovereignty and we are in favour of the Syrian authorities bringing order to the area and restoring constitutional order as soon as possible," said Peskov.

Asked about unconfirmed Russian Telegram reports that Assad had flown into Moscow for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Peskov said he had "nothing to say" on the matter.