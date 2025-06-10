Tahawol
Tahawol: Afghanistan’s current security status reviewed
Tahawol: Concerns over civilian casualties in Gaza
Tahawol: Agriculture Ministry’s role in development discussed
Tahawol: MRRD’s role in rural development discussed
Sport6 hours ago
AFPL: Matches nine and ten end in exciting 1-1 draws
Tahawol6 hours ago
Latest News7 hours ago
Islam: The world’s fastest-growing religion from 2010 to 2020
Latest News9 hours ago
IEA delegation travels to Uzbekistan for international investment forum
Latest News12 hours ago
Security forces crack down on suspected Daesh militants in Kabul city
Sport4 weeks ago
Fans thrilled to hear FIFA Club World Cup will be broadcast live by ATN
Business4 weeks ago
India allows entry of 160 Afghan trucks via Pakistan border
World4 weeks ago
Israel intensifies Gaza bombardment, kills 80 people, as Trump visits Gulf
Business3 weeks ago
World Bank clarifies role in payments for Afghanistan projects
Business4 weeks ago
US and China reach deal to temporarily slash tariffs, easing slump fears
Tahawol6 hours ago
Tahawol2 weeks ago
Saar2 weeks ago
Saar: Dire humanitarian situation in Gaza discussed
Tahawol2 weeks ago
Tahawol3 weeks ago
Science & Technology5 days ago
Japan’s ispace fails again: Resilience lander crashes on moon
Sport5 days ago
MLC officials hope Afghan players can participate despite new US travel ban
World5 days ago
Trump, Musk feud explodes with threats of cutting contracts, backing impeachment
Sport4 days ago
AFPL season 4 kicks off: Noorzad FC and Arya Forj dominate opening matches
Latest News5 days ago
Afghanistan and Pakistan to form joint committee to combat wildlife trafficking
Latest News4 days ago
Over 200 prisoners freed from Herat prison on the occasion of Eid al-Adha
Latest News5 days ago
Trump administration imposes sanctions on four ICC judges in unprecedented move
Latest News4 days ago
Kabul at risk of becoming first modern city to run out of water: report