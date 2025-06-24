Tahawol
Tahawol: Analysis of 12-day Israel–Iran conflict
Tahawol
Tahawol: Iran-Israel conflict discussed
Tahawol
Tahawol: World reaction to US strikes on Iranian nuclear sites discussed
Tahawol
Tahawol: Discussion on new phase of Israel-Iran war
Sport2 hours ago
AFPL: Noorzad FC nets 12 in big win, Etihad FC edge Perozi in tight clash
Tahawol2 hours ago
Tahawol: Analysis of 12-day Israel–Iran conflict
Saar4 hours ago
Saar: Israel-Iran ceasefire reviewed
Regional6 hours ago
Qatar summons Iranian ambassador over airspace violation, condemns Al-Udeid attack
Latest News8 hours ago
US offers $5 million reward for information on Afghan-American detained by Islamic Emirate
Tahawol4 weeks ago
Tahawol: Agriculture Ministry’s role in development discussed
Tahawol4 weeks ago
Tahawol: Concerns over civilian casualties in Gaza
Business4 weeks ago
Kyrgyzstan’s oil exports to Afghanistan surge 100-fold
Business4 weeks ago
Government allocates 80,000 acres of land for industrial parks across Afghanistan
World4 weeks ago
Recent Ukraine attacks prove Russia not interested in peace, Denmark says
Tahawol2 hours ago
Tahawol: Analysis of 12-day Israel–Iran conflict
Saar4 hours ago
Saar: Israel-Iran ceasefire reviewed
Tahawol1 day ago
Tahawol: Iran-Israel conflict discussed
Saar1 day ago
Saar: Iran’s warning of retaliation against US discussed
Saar2 days ago
Saar: US strikes against Iran discussed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
Afghanistan sees fivefold increase in overflights amid Iran-Israel conflict
-
Latest News4 days ago
Pakistan to issue one-year visas for Afghan drivers
-
Regional3 days ago
Saudi Arabia calls for end to Israel-Iran War as world leaders react to Trump’s bombing of Iran
-
Sport4 days ago
AFPL: Draw between Deyar-e-Sanayee and Omid, Etihad beat Zaitoon 7–2
-
Latest News4 days ago
UN Security Council to hold meeting on Afghanistan
-
Climate Change5 days ago
China warns of more floods as extreme storms hit world’s No.2 economy
-
Regional5 days ago
Israel-Iran air war enters second week as Europe pushes diplomacy
-
Latest News4 days ago
UK appoints Richard Lindsay as special envoy for Afghanistan