Tahawol
Tahawol: Concerns over rising tensions between Iran-US reviewed
Tahawol
Tahawol: Overview of recent developments in Türkiye
Tahawol
Tahawol: Discussion on Turkey protests and arrests
Tahawol
Tahawol: Israel’s continued attacks on Gaza discussed
Tahawol4 hours ago
Tahawol: Concerns over rising tensions between Iran-US reviewed
Latest News5 hours ago
Afghanistan has the right to access Amu River’s water: Uzbek minister
Health5 hours ago
Health minister meets with Qatari envoy over building of 400-bed hospital in Kandahar
Saar5 hours ago
Saar: Russia-Ukraine Black Sea deal discussed
Latest News5 hours ago
UN ‘deeply disappointed’ over ongoing ban on girls’ secondary education
Latest News4 weeks ago
Next German chancellor: We need to learn from experience in Afghanistan
Sport4 weeks ago
Afghanistan cricket team will never be taken lightly again: Trott
Climate Change4 weeks ago
Floods in Farah and Kandahar claim the lives of 29 people
Health4 weeks ago
Saudi Arabia confirms $500 million pledge to Afghanistan, Pakistan polio campaign
Latest News4 weeks ago
Islamabad says Afghanistan is trying to build border post on Pakistani territory
Tahawol4 hours ago
Tahawol: Concerns over rising tensions between Iran-US reviewed
Saar5 hours ago
Saar: Russia-Ukraine Black Sea deal discussed
Tahawol1 day ago
Tahawol: Overview of recent developments in Türkiye
Saar1 day ago
Saar: Discussion on US tariffs against some countries
Saar2 days ago
Saar: US position on Iran’s nuclear program discussed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
American freed by IEA reunited with wife, former cellmate, in US
-
International Sports4 days ago
Boxing legend George Foreman dies at 76
-
International Sports4 days ago
RCB bring fireworks to opening night of IPL 2025
-
Latest News5 days ago
Eighteen injured after dispute between two brothers in Helmand
-
Regional5 days ago
Hamas studies US ‘bridge’ proposal for truce as Israel escalates return to war
-
Latest News3 days ago
Torkham border reopens for pedestrians
-
Latest News5 days ago
Ban on girls’ education in Afghanistan will be ‘catastrophic’: UNICEF
-
International Sports3 days ago
IPL 2025: Sunrisers on a batting rampage; triumph over Rajasthan Royals