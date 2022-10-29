Connect with us

Tahawol

Tahawol: Concerns over terrorist groups in AFG discussed

Published

3 mins ago

 on
(Last Updated On: October 29, 2022)

Related Topics:
Advertisement

Tahawol

Tahawol: World’s demands from IEA discussed

Published

2 days ago

on

October 27, 2022

By

(Last Updated On: October 27, 2022)

Continue Reading

Tahawol

Tahawol: Extended Troika on Afghanistan without US discussed

Published

3 days ago

on

October 27, 2022

By

(Last Updated On: October 27, 2022)

Continue Reading

Tahawol

Tahawol: IEA’s efforts for international legitimacy discussed

Published

4 days ago

on

October 25, 2022

By

(Last Updated On: October 25, 2022)

Continue Reading

Trending

Copyright © 2022 Ariana News. All rights reserved!