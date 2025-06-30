Tahawol
Tahawol: Doha process working meetings on Afghanistan
Tahawol
Tahawol: Rising verbal tensions between Khamenei and Trump discussed
Tahawol
Tahawol: Iran’s claim of victory in conflict with Israel discussed
Tahawol
Tahawol: Analysis of 12-day Israel–Iran conflict
Tahawol4 hours ago
Tahawol: Doha process working meetings on Afghanistan
Saar4 hours ago
Saar: Iran’s forced expulsion of Afghan refugees discussed
Sport5 hours ago
AFPL: Zaitoon 4-1 Arya Forj, Zahir Asad 2-2 Jawanan Maihan
Latest News6 hours ago
Pakistan expects IEA to prevent cross-border terrorism: Dar
Latest News9 hours ago
Former Iranian diplomat dispels rumors of Afghan migrants collaborating with enemy
Science & Technology4 weeks ago
Japan’s ispace fails again: Resilience lander crashes on moon
Science & Technology3 weeks ago
World’s first intercontinental robotic prostate surgery connects Rome to Beijing
Business4 weeks ago
Pakistan suspends import of coal, soapstone from Afghanistan, demands proof of origin
Science & Technology4 weeks ago
Hajj 2025 goes hi-tech as Saudi introduces new technologies
World4 weeks ago
Pentagon chief warns of imminent China threat, asks Asian allies to spend more on defence
Tahawol4 hours ago
Tahawol: Doha process working meetings on Afghanistan
Saar4 hours ago
Saar: Iran’s forced expulsion of Afghan refugees discussed
Saar1 day ago
Saar: US, Iran’s contact over nuclear talks discussed
Tahawol2 days ago
Tahawol: Rising verbal tensions between Khamenei and Trump discussed
Saar2 days ago
Saar: Discussion on Iran-US nuclear talks
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
Belarusian man arrested after violently slamming Afghan child to the ground in Moscow
-
Latest News4 days ago
IEA following up on vicious attack of Afghan child at Moscow airport
-
Latest News4 days ago
Bayat Power showcases clean energy achievements and vision at Kabul’s Green Growth Forum
-
Latest News5 days ago
Over 30,000 Afghan refugees return from Iran in a single day
-
Latest News4 days ago
UN urges immediate international aid for returning Afghan refugees
-
Latest News3 days ago
Private sector and UN officials emphasize boosting renewable energy investment in Afghanistan
-
Latest News4 days ago
Pakistan’s health minister to visit Kabul
-
World5 days ago
Trump says US to hold nuclear talks with Iran next week