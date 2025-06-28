Tahawol
Tahawol: Rising verbal tensions between Khamenei and Trump discussed
Tahawol: Iran’s claim of victory in conflict with Israel discussed
Tahawol: Analysis of 12-day Israel–Iran conflict
Tahawol: Iran-Israel conflict discussed
Latest News2 hours ago
DAB announces expansion of banking relations with Afghan-US Chamber of Commerce
Latest News5 hours ago
Norway donates over $4 million to Afghanistan
Regional7 hours ago
Car bombing kills 13 Pakistani soldiers in North Waziristan
Science & Technology3 weeks ago
Japan’s ispace fails again: Resilience lander crashes on moon
Business3 weeks ago
Pakistan suspends import of coal, soapstone from Afghanistan, demands proof of origin
Science & Technology3 weeks ago
World’s first intercontinental robotic prostate surgery connects Rome to Beijing
Science & Technology4 weeks ago
Hajj 2025 goes hi-tech as Saudi introduces new technologies
World4 weeks ago
Pentagon chief warns of imminent China threat, asks Asian allies to spend more on defence
Tahawol2 days ago
Tahawol: Iran’s claim of victory in conflict with Israel discussed
Saar2 days ago
Saar: Ongoing ceasefire between Iran and Israel discussed
3 days ago
Tahawol: End of Israel-Iran 12-day war reviewed
