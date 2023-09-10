Connect with us

Tahawol

Tahawol: Efforts for reopening of Torkham crossing discussed

Published

3 mins ago

on

(Last Updated On: September 10, 2023)

Related Topics:
Advertisement

Tahawol

Tahawol: US suggests al-Qaeda unlikely to revive in Afghanistan discussed

Published

24 hours ago

on

September 9, 2023

By

(Last Updated On: September 9, 2023)

Continue Reading

Tahawol

Tahawol: Acting FM’s meeting with OIC delegation discussed

Published

3 days ago

on

September 7, 2023

By

(Last Updated On: September 7, 2023)

Continue Reading

Tahawol

Tahawol: Unknown fate of Afghanistan’s seat at UN discussed

Published

4 days ago

on

September 6, 2023

By

(Last Updated On: September 6, 2023)

Continue Reading

Trending

Copyright © 2022 Ariana News. All rights reserved!