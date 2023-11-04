Connect with us

Tahawol

Tahawol: Expulsion of Afghan refugees from Pakistan continues

Published

2 hours ago

on

(Last Updated On: November 4, 2023)

Related Topics:
Advertisement

Tahawol

Tahawol: Ongoing eviction of Afghan refugees from Pakistan discussed

Published

2 days ago

on

November 2, 2023

By

(Last Updated On: November 2, 2023)

Continue Reading

Tahawol

Tahawol: Pakistan’s deadline for Afghan refugees ends

Published

3 days ago

on

November 1, 2023

By

(Last Updated On: November 1, 2023)

Continue Reading

Tahawol

Tahawol: Turkey’s call for peace & stability in Afghanistan discussed

Published

4 days ago

on

October 31, 2023

By

(Last Updated On: October 31, 2023)

Continue Reading

Trending

Copyright © 2022 Ariana News. All rights reserved!