Tahawol: Iran’s deportation of 3 million Afghan refugees
Tahawol: Afghanistan in the US spotlight discussed
Tahawol: IEA’s response to accusations of Pakistan
Tahawol: Taiwan conflict as challenge or opportunity discussed
Saar2 hours ago
Saar: Increase in Durand Line clashes discussed
Tahawol2 hours ago
Sport2 hours ago
Rashid Khan puts victory in sight for Afghanistan v Zimbabwe
Latest News3 hours ago
Hanafi calls for China’s cooperation in generating electricity, equipping hospitals in Afghanistan
Latest News6 hours ago
Iranian MP says dam construction in Afghanistan is ‘questionable’
World4 weeks ago
Lebanese man returns home after 32 years in Syrian prisons
Health4 weeks ago
Excluding Afghan women from medical institutes threatens the future of health care in the country: MSF
Latest News4 weeks ago
Blinken defends US withdrawal from Afghanistan in House appearance
Business2 weeks ago
Shoemaking industry in Takhar province facing stagnation
Latest News4 weeks ago
EU, UNAMA condemn attack at refugees ministry in Kabul
Saar2 hours ago
Tahawol2 hours ago
Tahawol1 day ago
Tahawol: Afghanistan in the US spotlight discussed
Saar1 day ago
Saar: Pakistani officials’ remarks against Afghanistan discussed
Interviews2 days ago
Debate with acting Minister of Industry and Commerce
