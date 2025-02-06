Tahawol
Tahawol: Kabul at center of EU & Central Asian talks
Tahawol
Tahawol: Trump’s claim on Gaza Strip takeover discussed
Tahawol
Tahawol: US efforts to relocate Gaza residents to other countries
Tahawol
Tahawol: Discussion on reports of ISI’s meetings with former Afghan leaders
Tahawol6 hours ago
Tahawol: Kabul at center of EU & Central Asian talks
Saar7 hours ago
Saar: Transfer of 7 Afghan helicopters from Uzbekistan to US discussed
Latest News8 hours ago
IEA rejects claims of being targeted by cyberattackers
Latest News9 hours ago
China, Pakistan call on IEA to take ‘visible and verifiable’ actions against terror groups
Business13 hours ago
Gold holds near record peak as trade jitters buoy safe-haven demand
Business3 weeks ago
IEA has provided facilities for industrialists and investors: Baradar
Regional3 weeks ago
Hamas frees hostages, Israel releases Palestinian prisoners on day one of ceasefire
Sport4 weeks ago
Afghanistan’s Farooqi outlines his goal for upcoming DP World ILT20
World2 weeks ago
US issues broad freeze on foreign aid after Trump orders review
World3 weeks ago
Israel set to approve Gaza ceasefire, hostage deal, Netanyahu’s office says
Tahawol4 days ago
Tahawol: Iran’s crackdown on Afghan refugees discussed
World5 days ago
U.S. wants Ukraine to hold elections following a ceasefire, says Trump envoy
Tahawol3 days ago
Tahawol: Discussion on reports of ISI’s meetings with former Afghan leaders
Saar4 days ago
Saar: US foreign aid freeze discussed
Sport5 days ago
ILT20: Gulf Giants stay alive in the playoff race, overcome Abu Dhabi Knight Riders by seven wickets
Latest News5 days ago
2.9 million Afghan nationals residing in Pakistan
Latest News5 days ago
Website for USAID appears to be offline
Latest News4 days ago
Iran deported over 1 million Afghan refugees in past 10 months