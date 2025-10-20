Tahawol
Tahawol: Kabul’s denial of India’s role in Pakistan clashes
Tahawol
Tahawol: Pakistan’s violation of Afghan airspace discussed
Tahawol
Tahawol: Afghan forces’ decisive response to Pakistan discussed
Tahawol
Tahawol: Discussion on Pakistan’s role in border tensions
Tahawol5 hours ago
Tahawol: Kabul’s denial of India’s role in Pakistan clashes
Sport6 hours ago
Kabul Knight Riders and Kabul Zalmi to clash in AHKPL Season 3 final
Saar7 hours ago
Saar: Afghanistan-Pakistan ceasefire agreement
Regional10 hours ago
Cargo plane slides off runway in Hong Kong, killing two airport staff
Latest News11 hours ago
Neighboring countries should respect Afghanistan’s national sovereignty: Baradar
Sport3 weeks ago
Afghanistan, Bangladesh set for high-stakes series in UAE
Business4 weeks ago
Afghanistan’ economic commission approves new policy for mineral processing, exports
Science & Technology4 weeks ago
Cyberattack disrupts Heathrow, Berlin and Brussels airports
Health4 weeks ago
Chronic illness and mental health challenges threaten millions across Afghanistan
Sport4 weeks ago
Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan’s qualification hopes still alive despite defeat to India
Tahawol5 hours ago
Tahawol: Kabul’s denial of India’s role in Pakistan clashes
Saar7 hours ago
Saar: Afghanistan-Pakistan ceasefire agreement
Tahawol2 days ago
Tahawol: Pakistan’s violation of Afghan airspace discussed
Saar2 days ago
Saar: Pakistan military regime’s attacks on Afghan civilians discussed
Interviews3 days ago
Exclusive interview with Abdul Salam Zaeef, IEA’s former ambassador to Islamabad
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Iran to issue 200,000 work visas to Afghan nationals
-
Sport5 days ago
Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai claim top ODI rankings
-
Sport4 days ago
Afghanistan U19 team to tour Bangladesh for five-match ODI series
-
Latest News5 days ago
Manzoor Pashteen accuses Pakistan of war crimes in Afghanistan after airstrikes kill civilians
-
Sport3 days ago
AHKPL: Pamir Stars and Knight Riders edge out rivals in thrilling finishes
-
Latest News4 days ago
TTP leader claims group is operating from Pakistan, not Afghan soil
-
Latest News2 days ago
Nineteen EU countries and Norway call for return of Afghans living illegally in Europe
-
World5 days ago
Syria’s Sharaa tells Putin he will respect past deals with Moscow